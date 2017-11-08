Joey Porter And Stephon Tuitt Try (And Fail) The Hottest Chip Challenge

Yes, this story is stupid. But yes, this story is funny. Stephon Tuitt and Joey Porter stepped up to the plate to try their hand at the hottest chip challenge. It seemed like the highlight of the day with at least half of the team watching – and thankfully – recording what took place.

Our Daniel Valente snagged the videos off Antonio Brown’s and JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Snapchats. Here’s Porter. Fair warning, some very NSFW language in here.

Joey Porter doing the hottest chip challenge with James Harrison via Antonio Brown’s snapchat. Video also includes a smiling Martavis Bryant. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/nHgfsfwurm — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) November 8, 2017

Joey Porter got shot in Denver. And today, in Pittsburgh, I’m pretty sure his tastebuds got lit up. Have to love James Harrison taunting him the whole time, too.

And here’s Tuitt giving the challenge a go.

Tuitt was also a full participant in today’s hottest chip ever challenge. (Via @TeamJuJu ‘s snapchat) #Steelers pic.twitter.com/qZmyVomJVw — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) November 8, 2017

Not much luck either. But Cam Heyward’s expression the whole time gives me life.

Comment below if you want Dave and Dave to do this on Friday’s Terrible Podcast (I know I do).