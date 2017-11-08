Hot Topics

    Joey Porter And Stephon Tuitt Try (And Fail) The Hottest Chip Challenge

    By Alex Kozora November 8, 2017 at 05:55 pm

    Yes, this story is stupid. But yes, this story is funny. Stephon Tuitt and Joey Porter stepped up to the plate to try their hand at the hottest chip challenge. It seemed like the highlight of the day with at least half of the team watching – and thankfully – recording what took place.

    Our Daniel Valente snagged the videos off Antonio Brown’s and JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Snapchats. Here’s Porter. Fair warning, some very NSFW language in here.

    Joey Porter got shot in Denver. And today, in Pittsburgh, I’m pretty sure his tastebuds got lit up. Have to love James Harrison taunting him the whole time, too.

    And here’s Tuitt giving the challenge a go.

    Not much luck either. But Cam Heyward’s expression the whole time gives me life.

    Comment below if you want Dave and Dave to do this on Friday’s Terrible Podcast (I know I do).

    • dany

      Porter is basically a player-coach who doesn’t play

    • Darth Blount 47

      With Tuitt being a foodie, I knew he’d be one to give it a go. But to be completely honest… I was kinda hoping we’d see Todd Haley give it a whirl. 😉

      And if it is on the podcast, better make it towards the very end, or else they need to have a gallon of milk on hand to help put out the fire more quickly. Never use water or cola or the like. ONLY milk. I learned that the hard way myself in a local “hottest chicken wing” challenge.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Hilarious!!! 😂😂😂
      I really need to try one!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Lol! I’ve had ghost pepper wings, not knowing ghost peppers were a thing, and I was crying! They were good tho! I love hot challenges! It’s Lit! 🔥🔥🔥

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      I am from México and my 3 diary meals are way hotter than those hot chips Lol, this vids are really funny!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Wow, what are they?