    Le’Veon Bell: Steelers Are ‘Running Me Into The Ground At Practice’

    By Alex Kozora November 9, 2017 at 09:08 pm

    It’s no secret the Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Le’Veon Bell one of the league’s heaviest workloads. He’s leading the league with 194 carries, on pace for a whopping 388 carries (and that doesn’t count receptions). During interviews, Bell has said he embraces the workload, but he may have let out a little frustration after today’s practice.

    From his Snapchat, Bell talked about how hard the team was working him. He added a caption of “lol I’m retiring after this year” alongside it, though I think we can safely think that’s a joke (and wait for the clickbait headlines with that in the title).

    Here’s the video, via our Daniel Valente. Some slight NSFW language included.

    The key portion of what Bell said if you’re unable to watch the clip.

    “I ain’t going to lie to you all. I’m tired as hell. They be running me into the ground at practice. Every dam rep. Well, not every rep. JC be getting me a couple of breathers here and there. But god damn bro, Thursday’s the worst day of practice.”

    Bell went on to joke about why he signed up for football in the first place, saying he should’ve played lacrosse instead. He concluded it by saying football is “too much on my body.” Also worth pointing out that in the snap before these ones, Bell sounded excited for practice, chanting that it was time to go to work and get better. So this isn’t someone who is dreading coming to practice.

    But it certainly runs counter to what Bell has said publicly in the past. Previously, he’s embraced getting a heavy workload and being the bellcow. Once, when asked how many more games of 30+ carries he could handle, Bell quipped back, “How many games are left?”

    And Bell has told reporters he avoids big hits on most carries, unlike most other backs in the league. But there’s no denying the Steelers have put all their eggs in Bell’s basket to lead them to victory and close out several of the past games.

    He already has three games of at least 30 carries, more than he’s had in the rest of his career (two). An alarming statistic, no matter what the rationale is.

    Recently, Todd Haley was asked about monitoring Bell’s workload.

    “We’ve talked about this a lot. He’s a great back and that’s something we talk about a bunch, not just with him but with all players. It’s something that Coach T [Mike Tomlin] does a great job of keeping track of.”

    Pittsburgh’s plan may be to run Bell now to save him for late in the season. Rest him in Week 17 and hopefully a first round bye. But in the meantime, they may have to tweak their strategy, at least in practice, to keep Bell fresh and an asset the rest of the way.

    • heath miller

      cant see running him that hard in thursdays practice?

    • WARisHELL

      How dense can you be? All the drama this team has been through the past few years and he thinks it’s a good idea to complain on social media. Take it to the coaches, man. SMH.

    • westcoasteeler

      Complaining about practice…? C’mon, man.

    • heath miller

      not sure its an actual complaint… he was laughing

    • Alex Kozora

      Not in the first part.

    • will

      How much is he getting paid???

    • nutty32

      Sounds like someone had lunch with their agent.

    • Dshoff

      Yeah, let’s leave it to Tomlin to save our players. We’ve seen how he takes out Ben late in games when the outcome is decided.

    • Um…….really? Retiring after this season? Perhaps BSing to get more money?

    • If he quits, it’s because he wants to rap (which I think he’s not very good at) and to be able to smoke weed.

    • pittfan

      less than a full load of bricks…

    • rystorm06

      Not the game, that Le’Veon Bell plays every game like it’s his last, we talking bout practice man. Practice? Not the game, we taking about practice man.

    • pcantidote

      Well, we’ve been due for some drama…

    • Crowned

      I complain about work too. It happens.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Why would you put that on social? Keep it to yourself Leveon. No one wants to hear that but you. But can you imagine if he gets hurt? We are done..lol There is no way Ben can shoulder the load the way he is playing. The offense starts and ends with Bell. He is definitely getting his money…

    • SteelCity

      If this is not a joke with LB trolling everyone talking about him being run into the ground I will be surprised…CBA protects players in practice…plus we just heard how everyone including the GM monitors LB in practice

    • TrappenWeisseGuy ;

      Given who the coach is are we surprised?. Ask slow Willie Parker who used to be fast Willie Parker.

    • Steeler Nation!

      The O line carries this offense. We ran the ball well with old man Deangelo the last 2 years. Bell is getting his money…right now. And he may get it again next year. But after that, it’ll be elsewhere.

    • Mike Lloyd

      It’ll be an early clinch. He can have off 3 weeks basically. Just keep him sharp. It’s a tough balance…
      These kids see guys like Earl Campbell- then they see guys like Barry Sanders and Robert Smith and Jim Brown …who would you choose to be at this point? I digress…
      This is why this kid is so hyped on getting paid. Can’t blame him. He’s basically got 3 years of earning potential left.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      good.