As always, our recap breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ narrow 20-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. We go through what went right, what went wrong (a lot), and how the team squeaked out a victory. As always, let me know your thoughts about the game below, where we disagree, and anything else on your mind.

Short week ahead of us so we’ll cover as much as we can until Thursday night. Buckle up.