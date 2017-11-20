Marcus Gilbert Suspended Four Games For Violation Of NFL’s PED Policy

Big news out of Pittsburgh this Monday evening. Pittsburgh Steelers’ right tackle Marcus Gilbert has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s PED policy. Ed Bouchette reported the news.

Steelers OT Marcus Gilbert suspended 4 games for violating NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances. 4th Steeler in 3 years suspended multiple games: Bryant all of ’16, Bell 3 in ’16, 2 in ’15. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) November 20, 2017

As Bouchette tweeted out, it’s one in a long line of Steelers who have been suspended over the recent years. Gilbert recently spent time working back from a hamstring injury.

Chris Hubbard is expected to replace him, just as he did when Gilbert was injured. The team also added OT Jake Rodgers this morning, indicating they knew this news was coming.

Provided Gilbert does not appeal, he’ll be able to return in Week 16 against the Houston Texans.

Developing story.

UPDATE (4:06 PM). Via Bouchette, GM Kevin Colbert announced Gilbert will not appeal his suspension.

Steelers GM Colbert: “We are disappointed . . . He will not appeal — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) November 20, 2017

(4:10 PM)

Here is Colbert’s full statement via Steelers.com.

“We are disappointed that Marcus Gilbert has been suspended four games for using performance-enhancing substances. He will not appeal the NFL’s decision.



The suspension is effective immediately, and he will not be permitted in the building until after the suspension has concluded following our game on Dec. 17.”

Gilbert’s suspension creates an opening on the 53 man roster. It will likely be filled by Cam Sutton. The Steelers will not need to release anyone else to add him to the roster.