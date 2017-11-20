Hot Topics

    Marcus Gilbert Suspended Four Games For Violation Of NFL’s PED Policy

    By Alex Kozora November 20, 2017 at 04:04 pm

    Big news out of Pittsburgh this Monday evening. Pittsburgh Steelers’ right tackle Marcus Gilbert has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s PED policy. Ed Bouchette reported the news.

    As Bouchette tweeted out, it’s one in a long line of Steelers who have been suspended over the recent years. Gilbert recently spent time working back from a hamstring injury.

    Chris Hubbard is expected to replace him, just as he did when Gilbert was injured. The team also added OT Jake Rodgers this morning, indicating they knew this news was coming.

    Provided Gilbert does not appeal, he’ll be able to return in Week 16 against the Houston Texans.

    Developing story.

    UPDATE (4:06 PM). Via Bouchette, GM Kevin Colbert announced Gilbert will not appeal his suspension.

    (4:10 PM)

    Here is Colbert’s full statement via Steelers.com.

    “We are disappointed that Marcus Gilbert has been suspended four games for using performance-enhancing substances. He will not appeal the NFL’s decision.
     
    The suspension is effective immediately, and he will not be permitted in the building until after the suspension has concluded following our game on Dec. 17.”

    Gilbert’s suspension creates an opening on the 53 man roster. It will likely be filled by Cam Sutton. The Steelers will not need to release anyone else to add him to the roster.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • D C T

      well…shit…

    • Jon Hartman

      that sucks he’ll miss the pats game. grrrr.

    • CountryClub

      man, it feels like this team just can’t stand prosperity. At least he should be back for the playoffs.

    • Petherson Silveira

      F^@$#ck. Just against the PATRIOTS

    • The Tony

      I wonder if he was trying to get healthy with the PEDs

    • Jason

      I’m no expert but with the healing properties of some of these substances that’s very likely.

    • Shawn Stone

      Just another selfish nfl player. Chris Hubbard will do just fine. Maybe Gilbert can stay gone

    • Darth Blount 47

      Why can’t we have nice things anymore?! :’-(

      Line back together. Score 40 points. Huge games coming up. Annnnd BUSTED.

      Somebody opined recently as to whether or not the soap opera was over. Well…… it was apparently only a brief commercial break.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Very disappointing

    • John Phillips

      It’s a bit disappointing Jerald Hawkins is not a viable option to replace Gilbert during his time out. I had a lot of hope for him when he was drafted. Not that I have a problem with Hubbard, but one would think Hawkins would have moved up the depth chart by now.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      First thing I thought of.