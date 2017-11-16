Hot Topics

    Marvin Lewis Calls Out John Ross, Says He Let Team Down

    By Matthew Marczi November 16, 2017 at 05:40 am

    Has there been a more disappointing draft pick, this far into his rookie season, than the Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver John Ross? Considering that he just got himself called out by head coach Marvin Lewis, who routinely goes to bat for chronic repeat offenders such as Vontaze Burfict and Adam Jones, I would be inclined to say, ‘yes’.

    The Washington pass-catcher whose trademark was his blazing 4.22-second 40-yard dash time at the Combine was drafted by the Bengals with the ninth pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has barely even played this season, largely due to injury, but also because the team hasn’t found it useful to play him much. He hasn’t earned it.

    Having now played in three games this season, Ross still has just one touch to his name, which was an end-around on which he picked up 12 yards and then fumbled. But Lewis put the rookie at fault for a blown play early in the Bengals’ loss on Sunday to the Titans, whom the Pittsburgh Steelers host tonight.

    Ross played just six snaps in the game, but Lewis focused on one. Early in the second quarter, they lined him up outside the numbers on a go route down the right sideline on third and five. Andy Dalton looked his way on the deep pass, but the ball sailed over both receiver and defender alike.

    The receiver didn’t seem to expect the ball to come his way and stopped his route, which resulted in the ball going far beyond him. Clearly a rookie mistake—one would hope—and one that would certainly get you called out in the film room. Perhaps not necessarily during a mid-week press conference, but hey, that’s what happens when you barely win any games I guess.

    Lewis even relayed a conversation that he had with Ross, while Dalton was also there. “For Andy, against that coverage to throw him that football, he should understand how the quarterback feels about him”, the head coach said. “That he expects him to be where he needs to be. He let his teammates down. He let me down. He let Andy down”.

    While he conceded that “maybe that ball is not supposed to go there in that coverage”, he said, “if you do it right and run like you can run that ball can go there and it can be a big play for us”. And in his defense, the Bengals drafted him because of that speed. If he can’t do uncommon things using that speed, then he is just…common. So he needs to make those uncommon plays.

    The previous game, Ross was a healthy scratch. With Tyler Boyd working his way back, having only seen six snaps this past week, and in Lewis’ doghouse, it wouldn’t be the slightest bit surprising if once again a top-10 pick is sitting on the bench in street clothes as a skill position player for the Bengals, not even contributing on special teams.

    • NinjaMountie

      Marvin would be a really fair and trustworthy guy if it weren’t for all the hypocrisy.

    • Timothy Rea

      Hope they keep Marvin for 20 years. His way of calling out learning rookies while guys like Burfict get a pass just shows he knows what he’s doing to keep the bengals sucking for years.

    • Steelers12

      So what the hell has vontaze burfict done Marvin? He refuses to call that dude out but will call out a rookie.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I get what you are saying but the Bengals have had a lot of success under Lewis outside of the playoffs. Besides how he handles his problem players he has been a pretty good coach.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I think he might be scared of Burfict lol.

    • Sam Clonch

      Wait, so who’s MORE disappointing than Ross then?

    • NinjaMountie

      A lot of success outside the playoffs. That pretty much sums up the how different success can be to different franchises.

    • Ed Smith

      Marvin Lewis.

    • Sam Clonch

      Hahaha!

    • NW86

      Yeah, I think you’re referring to the first paragraph of the article – I thought the same thing. He says “has there been a more disappointing draft pick…YES”. I think Matthew just confused himself when writing it.

    • Rusted Out

      John Ross is the Bengal’s Dri Archer. A fast 40 does not a football player make.