    There May Be No Tackling Steelers’ Tackling Problem

    By Matthew Marczi November 22, 2017 at 06:20 am

    There is a reason that we have a missed tackles report around here on a weekly basis. And there is also a reason that it has been a more recent phenomenon, because, believe or not, the Pittsburgh Steelers used to be the best tackling defense in the league. Now, as we have talked about previously, a good case can be made that they are the worst.

    Sure, there are some qualifiers in there. The Steelers have some athletic defenders like Ryan Shazier whose ‘missed’ tackles that a normal defender would not even be in a position to attempt create opportunities for other defenders to come in and make, or finish, the play. That much is surely true.

    But that only accounts for a fraction of the missed tackles, and there is no evidence that it has been getting better over the years. As much as Sean Davis has improved over the course of the past several games, his tackling has not, as just one example.

    This is why head coach Mike Tomlin went off a bit yesterday during his press conference, still stewing over the tackles that were missed during his team’s 40-17 blowout victory from several days earlier. And frankly, I think it was good to see him still fired up over that and talking about it.

    It’s at least better than ignoring it. But all the talk in the world is not going to clean up the tackling, either, which is largely a unit-wide issue. Very few players are immune to the problem. Cameron Heyward is easily their most consistent tackler on the unit, perhaps followed by Vince Williams, though even he has his misses.

    Pretty much everybody else has been made to look quite foolish a time or two just in recent weeks on missed tackles. All of the outside linebackers who have had a significant amount of playing time have also had a significant amount of missed tackles, including rookie T.J. Watt and everybody’s favorite underdog, Anthony Chickillo.

    The secondary? Joe Haden has really solidified the coverage, but he’s sure fit in with the missed tackles as well, though at least he makes the effort consistently, unlike Artie Burns on the flip side. Mike Hilton out of the slot is their most consistent tackler on the back end, and he still has a handful as well, including a couple of misses at the back end of long passes.

    We’re not going to be a dominant group until we minimize big plays and we tackle better”, Tomlin said during his press conference. “We gave up a big play the first play of the second half. We gave up a couple big plays in Indy”.

    “We’re missing tackles on big plays and allowing people to score”, he pointed out, which has occurred multiple times in recent games, since Kansas City. “We have to give our red zone defense a chance to operate by making some of those tackles”.

    Unfortunately, there is no easy fix, nor midseason band-aid. The Steelers are arguably the most physical unit in training camp, yet that hasn’t translated to improved tackling efficiency. Frankly, I don’t think that there is an answer here. It’s just something they have to work around. Which is sad, considering how surehanded a unit this once was a decade ago.

    • Conserv_58

      IMO, defensive players, especially DB’s have adopted the mindset that in order to make a big hit the best way to accomplish that is to use a shoulder hit. As we’ve seen far too many times offensive ball carriers merely bounce off of the would be tackler and continue down the field. They’re looking to make a highlight reel hit and end up with egg on their faces. The basic tenet of wrapping a guy up with both arms seems to be lost in today’s NFL.

    • Jim McCarley

      I believe that the increased size and speed of players is detrimental to basic tackling proficiency. Most any player that carries the ball is bigger and faster than ten years ago (the decade ago you refer to). Plus, players that play defense tend to also be bigger and faster as well. It’s like two objects traveling faster than normal on a collision course. Once they collide the very fact that they tend to bounce off each other a bit more,than usually, due to their velocities, makes staying in contact even more difficult…it’s like dropping a ball from a foot off the ground and ten feet off the ground…..the further distance away creates more velocity and thus more distance apart when they react to the collision. The differences also should include the athleticism of the QBs…Fewer pure drop back QBs these days so defensive players have even more to deal with…. used to be the DL would “meet at the QB”, but now you really have no idea where the QB will be, plus with all the penalties for late hits and roughing the QB , the DL can’t just come in all dilly dilly. They must try to be under control and sadly they have to think too much which leads to missed sacks, imo. I mean, what good is a sack if you get penalized 15 yards for a low hit or a late hit or for “grazing” the QBs helmet with your hand ….? I agree that the Steelers miss some tackles. I see it every game and it is really frustrating to watch a guy get an extra ten yards or more when he shouldn’t, but it likes trying to steer a car at 100 mph versus 50 mph…..players are faster and the field conditions may not help either, especially at Heinz Field and others where grass is still used. What’s the answer? well, figure out how to train those faster players to slow down a bit and stay under control, but if you do that then you may take away their instinct and basic asset which is their speed….

    • Jack Hambert

      But even graded on a curve, we are still near the bottom. Every team has to deal with increased speed. Some do it better than others.