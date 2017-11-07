Hot Topics

    Mike Munchak Says It’s More Effective To Throw Than Run Near The Goal Line

    November 7, 2017


    There’s a statement I didn’t expect an offensive line coach to make. But speaking with reporters during the off week, Mike Munchak explained why the Pittsburgh Steelers have thrown as much as they have near the goal line.

    “Everyone gets big on big and it’s not as easy as you think,” Munchak said when asked about running the ball on the one yard line. “Everyone wants to prove they can run it in from a yard out and it’s usually easier to pass it in from a yard out. I still think you have people going from goal line formation and throwing the ball more than they [run] it. I think the success rate is much higher throwing it than running it.”

    Despite his comments, when the Steelers have had the ball on the one, they’ve run it all three times (for three touchdowns). And frankly, Munchak’s remarks about throwing it more than passing it on the one aren’t exactly correct either.

    According to Pro Football Reference’s Play Finder, there have been 153 one-yard line snaps this season. 106 of those, 69%, have been runs. And there isn’t more success throwing the football either. Running the ball has a TD rate of 64.1% (68 of 106) while throwing it is only a TD 60.9% of the time (28 of 46).

    So I’m not sure where Munchak is getting the numbers from though intuitively, the ideas make some level of sense. It is hard to run the football and teams are opting to spread things out to either win matchups at receiver or lighten the box to make running it that much easier.


    No matter how the team or the fanbase views it, the bottom line is that the Steelers do have to perform better in goal-to-go situations. Their red zone offense is dreadful, 31st in the league at 41.4%. Compare that to last year, where they were decidedly average at 54.2%. With this level of talent offensively, and their ability to get the ball into the red zone, those numbers should be nowhere near as low as the reality.

    And even if the Steelers think throwing it is a more viable option, when they run it, seeing some more of Roosevelt Nix sure isn’t going to hurt.

    • NinjaMountie

      I have never had too much of a problem with passing in that situation. I have a problem with lining up empty like we do. I have a problem, though a lesser one, with running from the shotgun at the goal line as these plays are slower to develop and give the RB less options.
      You at least need to make them believe you could run it.

    • PaeperCup

      the Steelers just don’t have great short yardage plays in their playbook. The JuJu shovel is nice, but I haven’t seen anything else that has gotten our targets open.

    • PaeperCup

      Exactly, the whole basis for Munchaks comments is that the run is less effective because the defense clogs up the middle anticipating the run. Well an empty backfield completely negates that advantage.

    • Running from the shotgun when the defense knows it’s a run or highly expect one strikes me as crazy…or at least very likely to fail. We see it again and again. Even powerful RBs get stuffed for no gain or significant losses. The plays take too long to develop and give the RB zero forward momentum before trying to elude defenders or break tackles against front-seven defenders coming at full tilt. PSU’s Barkley trying to run against MSU and OSU was a perfect example. Usually, in my opinion, it’s better in most ‘one yard’ situations to take the ball under center, turn and hand off to a moving back who’s aiming with focused power at a specific point along the offensive line.

      Btw, did you see the Lions run wide to score from the run against the Pack last night? Amazing! I thought someone had passed a law or something against running sweeps with a lead blocker on the goal line. At first I wondered if I’d hit a time warp back to the seventies or something. LOL!

    • Hagen Rinde

      nothing to add with my bad english. Just from fhe looks, we need some big TE soon!

    • Orlysteel

      Execution is the solution.

    • LucasY59

      If Munchak says it I will believe it, but I still think with Bell as good of a RB as he is there should be a few run attempts instead of passes