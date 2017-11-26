Hot Topics

    Mike Tomlin Says Steelers ‘Should Win It All’ This Year

    By Alex Kozora November 26, 2017 at 05:37 pm

    Mike Tomlin has never lived in his fears. Nor has he ever hidden away his confidence. Both came through in Tomlin’s interview with Tony Dungy for Sunday Night Football, which will be played later tonight.

    From the Post Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, Tomlin didn’t mince words when asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl aspirations.

    “Oh, we can win it all,” Tomlin told Dungy. “We should win it all. I sense that about the group. In terms of talent, in terms of having enough competition, depth, I think we check all those boxes. But, checking the boxes doesn’t run the race.”

    The Steelers are one of two heavy favorites to come out of the AFC. Paired with, of course, the New England Patriots, which Tomlin called the “elephant in the room” in the interview.

    The Steelers have been to a pair of Super Bowls under Tomlin. A win over the Arizona Cardinals and a loss to the Green Bay Packers in 2010.

    There’s no question the Steelers have as much talent as they have had in recent years, especially with a rising defense capable of slowing down top offenses (or at least, that’s the thought). The window for a Super Bowl is small and in essence will only be open for as long as Ben Roethlisberger keeps playing. Once he retires, it’ll be a climb to get back.

    I’m definitely looking forward to the rest of Dungy’s interview with Tomlin. Dungy, a former Steeler who considers Pittsburgh home, sent out this tweet before conducting the interview yesterday.

    Tomlin and the Steelers are banking on adding a 7th one this year.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Oh boy. Can’t wait to see how fans react to this

    • Michael Conrad

      Hey Mike did you forget New England and Philadelphia are in the leauge. The last time you played them they smoked your butt big time.

    • Orlysteel

      This time we’re going to smoke the elephant, let’s play the game troller.