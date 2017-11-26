Mike Tomlin Says Steelers ‘Should Win It All’ This Year

Mike Tomlin has never lived in his fears. Nor has he ever hidden away his confidence. Both came through in Tomlin’s interview with Tony Dungy for Sunday Night Football, which will be played later tonight.

From the Post Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, Tomlin didn’t mince words when asked about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl aspirations.

“Oh, we can win it all,” Tomlin told Dungy. “We should win it all. I sense that about the group. In terms of talent, in terms of having enough competition, depth, I think we check all those boxes. But, checking the boxes doesn’t run the race.”

The Steelers are one of two heavy favorites to come out of the AFC. Paired with, of course, the New England Patriots, which Tomlin called the “elephant in the room” in the interview.

The Steelers have been to a pair of Super Bowls under Tomlin. A win over the Arizona Cardinals and a loss to the Green Bay Packers in 2010.

There’s no question the Steelers have as much talent as they have had in recent years, especially with a rising defense capable of slowing down top offenses (or at least, that’s the thought). The window for a Super Bowl is small and in essence will only be open for as long as Ben Roethlisberger keeps playing. Once he retires, it’ll be a climb to get back.

I’m definitely looking forward to the rest of Dungy’s interview with Tomlin. Dungy, a former Steeler who considers Pittsburgh home, sent out this tweet before conducting the interview yesterday.

I’m interviewing Mike Tomlin at the Steelers offices for @SNFonNBC. The six Lombardis create one of the most impressive trophy cases in pro sports. pic.twitter.com/9a7gLYQEvH — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) November 24, 2017

Tomlin and the Steelers are banking on adding a 7th one this year.