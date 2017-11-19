NFL Week 11 Open Discussion Thread

Thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers being on a mini bye this weekend we all can sit back and enjoy several of the key games that will take place on this Week 11 Sunday. We’ve already highlighted several games that fans of the Steelers will likely want to keep an eye on Sunday and that list is of course headlined by the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars all playing on the road.

Oh, the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are both on the road on Sunday as well but barring anything strange happening in the next several weeks, neither are a real threat to the Steelers right now outside of both still having to play Pittsburgh. In short, the Steelers can handle their business with both in their remaining six games.

When these key games get underway, I will update this post with highlights and injury updates as they progress. In the meantime, please feel free to use this post as an open discussion thread to talk about everything and anything.

Have a great Sunday!