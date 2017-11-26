NFL Week 12 Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for a long day of football? Week 12 of the 2017 NFL regular season will continue to roll on Sunday afternoon with three Thanksgiving day games already in the books. Sunday will of course culminate with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Green Bay Packers in a night game that will be aired nationally on NBC.

While we wait for the Steelers pregame activities to get underway there will be several key AFC games worth paying close attention throughout the day and as usual, I invite all of you to discuss them in the comment section below this post. Throughout the afternoon I will do my best to add a few video highlights to this post in addition to the inactive lists for each and every team.

Enjoy your football Sunday and look for the inactive lists for the Steelers and Packers to be posted on the site 90 minutes prior to the game kicking off.

WEEK 12 INACTIVES:

Browns at Bengals

Browns: WR Sammie Coates, QB Kevin Hogan, DB Darius Hillary, DB Derron Smith, OL Marcus Martin, TE Matt Lengel, DL T.Y. McGill

Bengals: LB Vincent Rey, S Shawn Williams, WR John Ross, CB KeiVarae Russell, RB Brian Hill, OL Alex Redmond, OL Christian Westerman

Bears at Eagles

Bears: QB Mark Sanchez, LB Danny Trevathan, CB Bryce Callahan, OL Tom Compton, LB Roy Robertson-Harris, WR Josh Bellamy, S DeAndre Houston-Carson

Eagles: DL Beau Allen, T Will Beatty, TE Trey Burton, LB Daniel Ellerbe, WR Marcus Johnson, RB Wendell Smallwood, QB Nate Sudfeld

Dolphins at Patriots

Dolphins: QB Jay Cutler, G Jermon Bushrod, DL William Hayes, S Maurice Smith, CB Torry McTyer, WR Rashawn Scott, OL Isaac Asiata

Patriots: WR Chris Hogan, T Marcus Cannon, C David Andrews, ST Matthew Slater, RB Mike Gillislee, TE Martellus Bennett, CB Eric Rowe

Bills at Chiefs

Bills: T Cordy Glenn, G John Miller, RB Mike Tolbert, WR Kelvin Benjamin, CB Shareece Wright TE Logan Thomas T Conor McDermott

Chiefs: CB Darrelle Revis, LB Dee Ford, LB Terrance Smith, QB Tyler Bray, LB Ukeme Eligwe, OL Jordan Devey, OL Parker Ehinger

Buccaneers at Falcons

Buccaneers: QB Jameis Winston, DE Robert Ayers, OL Evan Smith, CB Vernon Hargreaves, T Leonard Wester, TE Luke Stocker, DT Sealver Siliga

Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, OL Ty Sambrailo, WR Nick Williams, WR Marvin Hall, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Sean Weatherspoon, OL Sean Harlow

Panthers at Jets

Panthers: QB Garrett Gilbert, CB Captain Munnerlyn, T John Theus, DE Bryan Cox Jr., FB Alex Armah, LB Andrew Gachkar, CB Ladarius Gunter

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Robert Nelson, CB Derrick Jones, LB Freddie Bishop, LB Obum Gwacham, OT Ben Ijalana, OL Jonotthan Harrison

Titans at Colts

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Rishard Matthews, DB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, FB Jalston Fowler, OL Corey Levin, DL David King

Colts: DT Hassan Ridgeway, TE Darrell Daniels, CB Quincy Wilson, RB Matt Jones, CB D.J. White, OL Kyle Kalis, OL Tyreek Burwell