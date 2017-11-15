Hot Topics

    Now At Full Strength, Front 7 Faces Another Rushing Test In Titans

    By Matthew Marczi November 15, 2017 at 09:00 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a somewhat concerning number of games over the course of the past season’s worth of games or so—closer I suppose to a season and a quarter—in which they have allowed their opponents to rush for over 200 yards.

    If I’m not mistaken, however, the one commonality that they had between almost all of them was a rundown defensive line. In three of the four instances from the Week Seven Miami game last season to the Jacksonville game earlier this season in Week Five, the Steelers were down at least one defensive lineman.

    Going back to that Dolphins game, Cameron Heyward had just been injured the week before. They were literally playing without him for the first time since 2010, the year before he was drafted. That combined with some bad run support from the cornerbacks helped allow for a breakout day for Jay Ajayi.

    It was in the season finale against the Browns—a meaningless game—last year when it happened again, in a game that went to overtime. Aided by a 67-yard run, Cleveland amassed a significant rushing total against a defensive line down both Heyward and Stephon Tuitt.

    This season, against the Bears, the dam really broke in overtime during Chicago’s 222-yard effort. 73 of those yards came on just three runs in overtime, even if 149 yards in regulation is still bad. Again, however, this was a game in which they were without the services of Tuitt, who was working his way back from a bicep injury at the time.

    As for the Jacksonville game, the Jaguars did put up 231 rushing yards, and Tuitt was back by then, albeit just so, and not seemingly fully healed, as he would ultimately miss more time leading into the bye week. But it should be pointed out how much of that total came on one play.

    It was the play that sealed the game, a 90-yard touchdown run to ice it. It was third and two with the Jaguars just trying to run out the clock. The Steelers sold out to stop the short-yardage play, so if they failed to, there was a greater probability of disaster.

    After all, if they didn’t get Jacksonville off the field, the game would have been over anyway. The play occurred after the two-minute warning and the Steelers used all their timeouts. If the Jaguars got a first down, they would win. So a three-yard run or a 90-yard run didn’t make a difference.

    But why am I talking about this now? Well, for one thing, the Steelers have been playing the run better since then. And they also have their full front seven intact for the first time, or just about.

    But it’s also because they’re about to face another top-10 rushing offense, as the Jaguars and Bears both are. The Titans are eighth in total yardage, seventh in yards per rush, and second in rushing touchdowns, with the third-most explosive runs, so they better bring their A game.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Zarbor

      The team that makes the fewest mistakes/turnovers and the QB who plays the best will win this game. We will be focused on stopping the run, they will be focused on stopping Bell. Our backfield especially with Burns regressing each week is very vulnerable so I would think a smart coach would want to exploit that.

      I would say something similar about our offense but its clear our OC is not very smart. Not to mention, we aren’t too sure what we will get from our QB. Its a crap shoot. Knowing our OC, he will run LeVeon to the ground even if he is getting two yards and a cloud of dust.

      BTW, if this team doesn’t learn how to tackle consistently (Shazier), we can forget about stopping any run. Pathetic that we are still talking about tackling.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I don’t like this matchup for the Steelers. Injuries affect play, but I’m not on board with that being the reason the Bears and Jags made the Steelers D look like a spring meadow to dance and twirl thru on a sunny day.

      Add in the LeBeau factor and a short week and this has ‘not good’ written all over it.

      Hopefully, color rush will carry them through.

    • hdogg48

      I was checking Mariota’s stat line for the year 7TDs, 6 Picks.

      They aren’t going to beat us or ANYONE via the pass.

      Load the box…seal the edges. DARE them to pass.

      Mariota still has a lot of that run and shoot Chip Kelley Oregon
      thing in him. Dupree, Watt, and Shazier need to be quick
      and sure. Hilton and Davis need to step it up in run support.

      No way this team scores more than 2 offensive TDS on us.

    • Sam Clonch

      Double Delanie Walker while you’re at it, he’s the only real passing threat.

    • #beatthepats

      I hope butler sees your post!

    • hdogg48

      True dat..we don’t have to make them one dimensional
      They did that to themselves..that’s WHO they are.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Almost all 200 rushing games include a long run 50+ yds. You keep the long runs to a minimum and force them to beat you 3 to 4 yds a crack…hopefully they can keep them to 3rd and 5+.

    • FATCAT716

      This is the game we all been waiting for mark my words WE WILL LIGHT THAT SCOREBOARD UP TOMORROW…

    • ATL96STEELER

      I don’t either…the Steelers are not built to defend road grading type OL with big RBs.

      LeBeau I’m not as concerned about…I think both OTs match up better vs bigger DE/OLBs…which Morgan is…Orakpo can still play but is not the terror you fear. If Ben protects the ball think they can make plays vs the TN secondary….the kid Adoree Jackson can play, but I like the OFC chances.

      My bigger concern is the D vs the run and Mariota making a big play running.

    • ThatGuy

      I’m nervous. We need that #1 seed. We have to have the same record or better when we play you know who Week 15.

    • EdJHJr

      Don’t they go from first to fourth if they don’t win, plus I’m going to the game

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Somehow, this is what scares me about this game.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Couldnt have said it better. This game scares me. Same recipe as the Bears and Jags games.

    • Mark

      Leave Hargrave in the game, if you remove him then blitz Hilton or Davis off the corner. Also tell Shazier that a good tackle is one that is made, he’s always going for the ESPN knockout, wrap up and bring him down.

    • ThatGuy

      I think 3rd as we’d own the tiebreaker over KC from beating them.

    • nutty32

      It’s no fun being on the wrong side of smash mouth football. Bud Dupree better strap up, Titans love pounding off tackle + making the edge look foolish with read option. Watt too but he’s a rookie. No excuses for Bud left. This has to be Bud’s coming out party.