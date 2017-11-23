Packers 2017 Week 12 Injury Report: Defensive Starters Clark, Matthews Remain Sidelined On Thursday

The Green Bay Packers have now released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 12 Sunday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Thursday’s practice for the Packers were defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle), outside linebacker Clay Matthews (groin), running back Ty Montgomery (ribs), and guard Lucas Patrick (hand). That makes two consecutive days those four players have missed practice and thus there’s a good chance they all sit out against the Steelers Sunday night.

Clark, Matthews and Patrick all suffered their injuries in the team’s Sunday home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Montgomery, on the other hand, missed that game.

Limited during Thursday’s practice for the Packers were defensive tackle Quinton Dial (chest), outside linebacker Nick Perry (foot) and center Corey Linsley (back). Linsley, by the way, was added to the injury report on Thursday.

Practicing fully for the Packers on Thursday were cornerback Kevin King (shoulder), running back Devante Mays (ankle), guard Justin McCray (knee), outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks (back), and safety Morgan Burnett (groin). King Mays and McCray were all listed as limited participants on Wednesday and thus all three are moving in the right direction.