Packers 2017 Week 12 Injury Report: Two Defensive Starters Sit Out Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers will play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night at Heinz Field and their first injury report of Week 12 that was released Wednesday afternoon has 12 players listed on it.

Not practicing Wednesday for the Packers were defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle), running back Aaron Jones (knee), outside linebacker Clay Matthews (groin), running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) and guard Patrick Lucas (hand).

Clark, Matthews and Lucas were all injured during the Packers Sunday loss to the Baltimore Ravens and it will be interesting to see if any of the three are ultimately able to play Sunday night against the Steelers. Montgomery and Jones both missed Sunday’s home game against the Ravens and the former isn’t expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Limited on Wednesday for the Packers were defensive tackle Quinton Dial (chest), cornerback Kevin King (shoulder), running back Devante Mays (ankle), guard Justin McCray (knee) and outside linebacker Nick Perry (foot). Dial, by the way is the backup to the aforementioned Clark. As for King, he’s been bothered by a shoulder injury for a while and he did not play last Sunday against the Ravens.

Practicing fully for the Packers on Wednesday were outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks (Back) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin).