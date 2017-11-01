Hot Topics

    Pat McAfee Remembers The Time Troy Polamalu Screwed Him Out Of A Touchdown

    By Alex Kozora November 1, 2017 at 11:47 am


    Fun one for you today. Ex-punter Pat McAfee, retired now and living in a van down by the river, went on his podcast to talk about the time Troy Polamalu screwed him out of a fake field goal touchdown. I’ll show you the clip below, summarize it, and then we’ll go check out the actual play.

    Here’s a link to McAfee’s account. Fair warning, some NSFW language in there. Speakers down, headphones in, people.


    Essentially, the Colts’ film study showed that inside the seven with the ball on the left hash, the Steelers always left the left side (from the field goal’s point of view) C gap wide open. So the Colts had a check that if they got to that situation, they would run a fake with the holder, McAfee, for what should be an easy touchdown.

    McAfee says that when he got to his second cadence, about to snap the ball, Polamalu sensed something was different and for the first time, covered the C gap. McAfee, a Pittsburgh native whose family was there to watch the game (it was at Heinz Field), had to quickly abort the fake field goal attempt by literally screaming “We are kicking it!” 

    Because we have that kind of time on our hands here at Steelers Depot, here’s the play. End of the first half back in 2014. Colts are down 35-17 so the fake would’ve been a huge momentum swing going into the break. The cameras don’t catch everything but you can see McAfee giving out some signals, presumably that they’re running the fake, pre-snap.

    That may have been the tip off for Polamalu. Because as McAfee says, here is Troy lined up where he *shouldn’t* be, forcing the Colts back into their field goal.

    We don’t have footage of him walking over to the other side but you can see the gap he vacated to the left.

    And here is the Steelers’ field goal block team several weeks earlier in the same situation. There’s Polamalu…on the other side, away from the C gap. Where he always lined up.

    Somehow, Polamalu got the sense the Colts were going to run the fake. And had he not been there, there’s a good chance it would’ve worked. The Steelers were overloading the other side and an end-of-half fake is probably the last thing anyone is expecting.

    It’s just another example of the elite instincts Troy showed on a weekly basis. And why he’s a future Hall of Famer.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • PaeperCup

      Just another on a long list of people Troy has screwed out of a TD

    • Steel Squirrel

      That is one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard! I love it!!! Gee, can anyone guess what Pat McAfee’s favorite word is? Scared to death of Troy, absolutely love it!

    • Jones

      Loved Troy. I hope he comes around and we get to hear more of him via the Pittsburgh media. Hope he doesn’t stay away disgruntled like Bradshaw.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      This is the best thing I’ve ever heard and troy is my favorite player of all time. This is just one reason why.

    • Spencer Krick

      lol, loved the story.

      Man I miss watching Troy play.

    • Zarbor

      I miss that guy. What a Steeler. What a player. There are special players and then there are truly special players.

    • Scott N.

      Troy would’ve been an awesome inside linebacker. When he got too slow for the safety position, I was hoping they would move him there, but we had Shazier and Timmons, so it would’ve been hard to justify I guess.

    • Alex Kozora

      He sorta did. That year Foote went down, Troy wound up basically being a box safety exclusively.

    • pittfan

      My first and only jersey, (till my AV comes that is)

    • 太阳三联

      His bday a day after mine.. it’s an #aries thing I’m telling you.

    • Sam Clonch

      Haha, that was pretty dang funny to listen to. “What did I see? The Angel of Death in the G**D**** C GAP IS WHAT I SAW!”

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Hilarious!!! Dude is really funny!

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Probably my favorite Steeler of all time (so many great ones to choose from!).
      So fun to watch. And he seemed to defy the laws of physics in so many things he did.
      Remember til the day I die him returning that pick six vs the Ratbirds in the AGCCG!!! That wild ass hair flying around as he followed his blockers down the field!!