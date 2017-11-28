Hot Topics

    Ramon Foster Agrees With Tomlin’s Patriots Comments

    By Alex Kozora November 28, 2017 at 02:25 pm

    There was an immediate backlash to Mike Tomlin’s Patriots’ comments Sunday night. But not everyone was against what Tomlin said. In his usual radio spot on 93.7 The Fan, Ramon Foster said he agreed with what his head coach said.

    “I agree with him, I mean if we continue what we’ve been doing these next few weeks, we’ll see the New England Patriots at home (in the playoffs) and everybody knows they’re the team that everybody is chasing, not just the AFC, but the NFC,” Foster told the show (via CBS Pittsburgh). “I think we’d be idiotic to not acknowledge that hey, that’s a big time game for us probably twice this year. I love the fact that he called it out like that.”

    Tomlin, as I’m sure you’ll remember, called the Week 15 matchup with the Patriots “part one.” He also said the Steelers “should win it all” this season.

    After the game, Tomlin stood by those remarks. He told reporters Tony Dungy, a friend he coached with in Tampa Bay, asked him to cut out the coach speak. And that definitely showed up in the interview. It was one of Tomlin’s most candid and honest conversations.

    But with honesty comes criticism. Fans were unhappy and some in “big media” went after Tomlin, including Colin Cowherd. Cowherd was critical of Tomlin’s Steelers for relying on their stars as much as they do.

    Most players have deflected the question, as Matthew Marczi wrote this morning. Talking Tuesday morning, Ben Roethlisberger said his complete focus is on the Cincinnati Bengals and at no point during the year does he look ahead to a future opponent, no matter who it is.

    No matter how you feel about them, Tomlin’s comments are sure to show up time and time again. They’ll get their chance to see how they stack up against the Patriots in just a couple of weeks.

    • falconsaftey43

      I’m not sure what “rely on their stars too much” is supposed to mean. Offensively their stars are Ben, Bell, Brown. How exactly can an offense rely too much on their QB, RB, and top WR? Not like they don’t have other players, JuJu and Bryant are making significant contributions too.

    • Geoffrey Benedict

      I love that people rip on Tomlin for relying on stars too much.

      I mean Ben and Bell are both stars, so we either rely on Ben or on Bell almost every play.

      And really, who is going to tell Ben to throw to AB less? Teams with great players put the ball in those players hands.

      What player should we rely on Colin? Dumbass.

    • Gizmosteel

      I’d like to see how the Pats would fare if they didn’t rely on Brady. Go ahead, run the ball the entire game. See how that works out.

    • JT

      It means that you don’t really know what you’re talking about. And that you have a year’s worth of airtime to fill, during which idiotic and unfounded comments generate more interest than real, factual analysis.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Colin Cowherd knows as much about the Steelers personnel as the trainer for the Boston Celtics.

      On NE…we can say whatever we want about one game at a time, blah, blah, blah…of course it’s true…losing to CIN or BAL and beating NE in week 15 doesn’t accomplish a whole lot in the seeding race.

      But, we all know this season comes down to beating 1 team…if they can’t beat the Patriots, #7 is not feasible, it’s that simple, so a bit surprising, it doesn’t bother me at all that Tomlin put it out there like that.