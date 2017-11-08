Report: Colts CB Vontae Davis Won’t Play Against Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Lucas Oil Field and starting cornerback Vontae Davis reportedly won’t play in that game.

Vontae Davis won't play vs Steelers. Will be limited in practice while rehabs groin — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) November 8, 2017

According to Mike Chappell of Indy Sports Central, Davis, who didn’t play this past Sunday against the Houston Texans, won’t play against the Steelers on Sunday due to a groin injury that he’s been dealing with.





“Vontae has had some big battles with A.B. [Antonio Brown] over the years, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. “He’s a formidable opponent. He’s one of those lock down guys that is capable of matching top-flight receivers and he’s done that for them in the past. He missed the last game. I don’t know about his availability but I know his availability probably impacted matchups in a lot of ways. Not only in terms of the how the game unfolds but maybe even how they call a game or approach it.”

With Davis now not expected to play against the Steelers, cornerback Pierre Desir is once again expected to start in his place and opposite fellow cornerback Rashaan Melvin.

“Loves ball, great competitor,” Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said about Desir earlier this week. “Obviously not afraid to go out there, lay it on the line and put himself out there. Played well, challenged. He’s fast and can run. He has confidence.”

The Colts pass defense hasn’t been great this season and they currently lead the league in deep pass attempts completed against them. In short, the Steelers offense should be expected to have a strong game against the Colts defense on Sunday through the air.

The Steelers are expected to have wide receiver Martavis Bryant back on the field Sunday after he was benched in Week 8 for a social media outburst.