Report: Injured Steelers Gilbert, Tuitt Both Practiced On Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers practiced on Monday after having their bye last week and at appears as though two of their injured starters are indeed on track to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) both practiced some on Monday. Tuitt reportedly said he feels good after a back injury kept him out of the Steelers last two games. Gilbert, on the other hand, reportedly took half the snaps with the first team offense during Monday’s session and said his hamstring felt fine.

The fact that the Steelers released tackle Jake Rodgers from their practice squad on Monday is probably a good sign that Gilbert will practice extensively this week. Assuming he doesn’t have a setback with the hamstring injury that’s forced him to miss five games this season, one would think he’ll ultimately start Sunday against the Colts.

As for Tuitt’s back injury, that reportedly happened three full weeks ago while he was lifting. While Tuitt has been sidelined the last two games, backup defensive end Tyson Alualu has filled in admirably in his place.

While Tuitt and Gilbert both reportedly practiced on Monday, we’ve yet to hear if tight end Vance McDonald (knee) or safety Mike Mitchell (calf) were able to work. Mitchell suffered a calf injury during the Steelers Week 8 win over the Detroit Lions while McDonald missed that contest with a knee injury that he had suffered during the team’s week 7 home game.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will hold his weekly press conference on Tuesday and at that time he’ll likely update the overall health of his team.