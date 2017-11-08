Hot Topics

    Report: Jerry Jones Trying To Rid NFL Of Roger Goodell

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference prior to Super Bowl 50 at the Moscone Center West on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

    By Alex Kozora November 8, 2017 at 04:30 pm

    This story isn’t directly tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers but considering Roger Goodell is the commissioner of the NFL and a very unpopular man among Steelers’ Nation, it’s definitely worth pointing out. The New York Times dropped a pretty big bomb today on how far Jerry Jones is going to stop Goodell from getting a massive contract extension.

    From the Times report.

    “Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys and one of the N.F.L.’s most powerful figures, has escalated his feud with Commissioner Roger Goodell, threatening to sue the league and some fellow team owners over negotiations to extend Goodell’s contract, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.”

    Woah.

    Jones seems to have revenge on his mind after what’s happened with Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension saga, the on-again, off-again nonsense of going court by court to find out his fate. As of this writing, Elliott is playing under a temporary injunction. Jones had previously been one of Goodell’s biggest backers. Not anymore.

    Though not officially apart of the Compensation Committee, Jones has been an unofficial consultant of it. According to the report, he told the owners of the teams who are apart of it, including the Steelers, that “legal papers were drawn up and would be served this Friday if the committee did not scrap its plans to extend Goodell’s contract.”

    Jones has also reportedly threatened to sue individual owners who are helping Goodell get his contract extension. While we’re far off from anything concrete happening, if the Steelers go to bat for Goodell, Art Rooney II could be one of Jones’ targets.

    The Steelers though, have been one of the few teams to take tangible action to lessen Goodell’s power. They were the only team to vote against the current CBA, which in hindsight, is looking like a pretty solid decision.

    As many others have so obviously pointed out, Goodell’s position in the NFL is as ugly as its ever been. There’s a power struggle, a looming lockout, and strife over anthem protests, ad partners, and TV ratings that haven’t given the league any positive PR.

    Previously, Goodell was close to reaching a five year extension for around the same amount of money he’s making now. According to that CBS link, he made $34.1 million in 2014 and a whopping $44.2 million in 2012. Jones has seemed to stall those talks and may now be hell-bent on getting Goodell out of the league period.

    To do so, Jones will need to get one-third of the league to vote no to a contract extension. Goodell’s current contract expires at the end of the 2019 season.

    He was elected to become the league’s commissioner back in 2006, beating out attorney and NFL counsel Gregg Levy. There’s idle speculation of how could replace Goodell, I’ve seen Bill Polian thrown out as one name, but all of that is just speculation.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Michael James

      I mean few people actually like Goodell, but who on earth does Jerry Jones think he is?
      He’s just a demented buffoon and the biggest hypocrit of the entire NFL.

    • Steelers12

      Jerruh needs to go along with Goodell

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I am no Roger Goodell fan; just hope who whomever replaces him does a better job.

      What I am confused by is the part about the Competition Committee renewing Goodell’s contract. I would have thought that all 32 teams would determine the extension.

    • WreckIess

      Rooting for you Jerry!

    • ND_Steel

      Goodell has chased every penny and left no stone unturned to try and meet the greed of the owners he serves…games in London, new stadiums, team movements to include to Las Vegas. The guy is devil-like…he would sell the NFL’s very soul if it would make a buck, and to some degree I think he has. Hopefully the owners will realize just how poor a strategy this has been as short term greed is destroying the game. He has alienated so many players and fans with his poor leadership on issues of player discipline, safety, and social issues. I agree with Jones, it is time for him to go.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Goodell appoints the competition committee. Tomlin is the Steelers rep.

    • ND_Steel

      He’s a shrewd business man that sees the ship is taking on a ton of water.

    • PaeperCup

      Lol, join the club.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I agree with almost everthing you said. The one omission is the greed of the players who get a percentage of the revenues as (@46%). Every penny Goodell gets for NFL also goes to the salary cap.

      IMHO the best thing that could happen for the NFL is a downturn in revenues (& salary cap) to get both owners and players focused on their primary product: playing football

    • dany

      This

      and if it’s really over the Ezekiel thing then f*** him. So many other important stuff he’s screwed up. And, forgive me if I’m wrong since I have not followed the case, but the domestic violence allegations sounded, and looked, pretty bad. It baffles me how they can jump from court to court to avoid a suspension

    • Axe Skot

      Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy, really. Who thought we would see such a dumpster fire? Speaks volumes about the fan base. Bye-bye, Rog.

    • Nolrog

      Goodell’s #1 job is to grow the league and make the owners richer than they already were. By that measure, he has been wildly successful.

    • 6 ring circus

      Goodell was doing the owner’s bidding, so they are complicit in the whole matter…everything was a.o.k. until the players started to become not only wayward citizens of the NFL, but also in outside the white lines so much so that the legal system has become a frequent destination for players.

    • ND_Steel

      Yes, no doubt, you are correct, part of his alienation of the players certainly does not include the riches he’s brought them.

      Totally agree that the product on the field has suffered greatly during the Goodell era. Thicker rule book, inconsistent officiating, less practices, teams tanking for high draft picks, lack of NFL policy and consistency drawing our attention away from the play and more to the anthem, fines given, etc. And they are so lucky to have CFB because they do so very little to develop future NFL players, both in terms of skill and as citizens.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      OK folks; who do you think will replace Goodell?

      Here are a few names: Dwayne Woodruff (judge), John Stallworth (partowner) or Lynn Swann (pol), Condoleeza Rice, Bill Cowher, Ray Anderson, Mark Murphy, and Michael Strahan (this is from a twitter exchange I’m having)

    • True statement.

      It’s just all the other teams are upset with his iron fist punishments. But the CBA signed by the players gave him that power. All the players except the Steelers. Ryan Clark saw this coming and warned everyone at the time.

      But on the other side of the coin, there were a few players giving the league a black eye and some of the players wanted the league cleaned up a bit as well.

      But having your cake and eating it too is too much to ask for I guess.