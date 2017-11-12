Report: Mike Mitchell Expected To Play Vs Titans

Some more good news along the injury front in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary. NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala tweeted out she expects Mike Mitchell to be able to play this Thursday against the Tennessee Titans.

#Steelers safety should be able to play Thursday. Biggest concern Sunday evening was swelling. https://t.co/S8ZmgTIF1V — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 13, 2017

Mitchell was carted off with a right ankle injury. He was limited during the week due to an Achilles injury but wasn’t listed on the Steelers’ final injury report. This injury and the Achilles appear to be unrelated.

But it’s important to note this report seems to contradict what Mike Tomlin said after the game.

“Obviously working on a short week, those that limped out of the stadium probably don’t have much of a chance,” Tomlin told reporters.

That would seem to indicate Tomlin isn’t confident in Mitchell’s chances of playing, though the team could’ve gotten some new information from then until now. Tomlin has a press conference tomorrow at noon and he may offer some more clarity on the injury front. An erroneous report from Kinkhabwla wouldn’t be the first either, if we’re being honest.

If Mitchell can’t go, Robert Golden will continue to replace him. We’ll update with the injury report tomorrow.