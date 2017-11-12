Hot Topics

    Report: Mike Mitchell Expected To Play Vs Titans

    By Alex Kozora November 12, 2017 at 08:21 pm

    Some more good news along the injury front in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary. NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala tweeted out she expects Mike Mitchell to be able to play this Thursday against the Tennessee Titans.

    Mitchell was carted off with a right ankle injury. He was limited during the week due to an Achilles injury but wasn’t listed on the Steelers’ final injury report. This injury and the Achilles appear to be unrelated.

    But it’s important to note this report seems to contradict what Mike Tomlin said after the game.

    “Obviously working on a short week, those that limped out of the stadium probably don’t have much of a chance,” Tomlin told reporters.

    That would seem to indicate Tomlin isn’t confident in Mitchell’s chances of playing, though the team could’ve gotten some new information from then until now. Tomlin has a press conference tomorrow at noon and he may offer some more clarity on the injury front. An erroneous report from Kinkhabwla wouldn’t be the first either, if we’re being honest.

    If Mitchell can’t go, Robert Golden will continue to replace him. We’ll update with the injury report tomorrow.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • S.T.

      I deduce from the wealth of comments that Steeler Nation is passionately ambivalent about this news

    • Ryan Alderman

      I doubt the veracity on this one…

    • Steve Johnson

      Why even play the guy?

    • Stairway7

      They need to sit him Thursday. Hes just not healthy. Ill take Golden at 100% over Mitchell at 75%

    • JNick

      Mike likes Mike.

    • Rotten Sircus

      I have zero confidence in Robert Golden. I’d rather see them experiment with Brian Allen at safety then to see Golden get toasted & ran over Honestly !!!

    • nitrous12

      Why Golden and not Wilcox?

    • Rotten Sircus

      Wilcox has my vote bruh !!!

    • Big Joe

      I would be surprised if he plays. It’s better that he doesn’t so he can get it all healed during the 10 days between games.

    • #beatthepats

      Well he was sorly missed , 0 pts given up.

    • AndyR34

      Make up your mind…you’re looking foolish. Hatred will do that to a person.

    • Reader783

      I thought playing him today was a bad decision. Achilles injuries aren’t just ankle tweaks or sore hamstrings. Playing him on short rest with injuries in 2 straight games even coming off a bye is pretty reckless in my opinion. Usually I would say “Trust the medical staff”, but not with our medical staff’s track record. Not worth it.