    Report: NBC To Use Skycam Angle For Steelers/Titans

    Steelers Titans Week 1

    By Alex Kozora November 9, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans will be sort of a guinea pig for a concept that’s been used out of necessity the past few weeks. Next Thursday, NBC will use the Skycam angle as their primary shot, they announced today.

    “After pivoting out of necessity to SkyCam in the New England fog, we’ve been aggressively planning and testing with the intent of utilizing the system for a full game,” said NBC executive producer Fred Gaudelli (a legend for anyone who pays attention to this stuff).

    “Younger generations of NFL fans have grown accustomed to watching football from this angle through their love of video games. This telecast will have a look and feel akin to that experience.  We’ll still have our full complement of cameras and will revert to traditional coverage when situations dictate, but the primary viewing experience of the game will come from the SkyCam angle. Thursday Night Football has always been about technical innovation and new technologies, and this production will fit perfectly with that.”

    As he mentions, NBC has had to switch to the Skycam angle twice recently due to foggy weather that made it impossible to watch the game from an aerial view. For those unfamiliar, here’s what the Skycam angle looks like from an Ohio State/Notre Dame game last year.

    This will give more of an “All-22” feel to each game  and provide a much better look at the entire field. You’ll be able to watch blocking lanes unfold, route combinations, and coverages, with much less guesswork.

    As the press release indicates, NBC will still use “traditional” camera angles when appropriate but this is an exciting time to be a football fan.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • alevin16

      I’m old. I like the current angle. I hate change. Hey kids get off my lawn! ;D Seriously though I think I like the current view best.

    • ThatGuy

      Ugh, don’t fix something that isn’t broken.

    • Ed Smith

      Agree with you. This view is not going to allow much of an angle at plays down the field as this is more of a view from the QB’s perspective. Will be like sitting in end zone, but in the first couple rows vs. upper level.

    • Hagen Rinde

      isn’t this the opposite of all 22? I’m scared…. Changes suck..

    • Reader783

      I’m a member of the “young generation” and I hate when they switch to this angle in game. They zoom in so much and follow the QB that I can’t see downfield routes or anything like that. Maybe they’ll improve the way they do it, but so far when they’ve done it to overcome the fog, I’ve hated it.

    • Ed Smith

      you are correct

    • falconsaftey43

      I’ve been wanting this forever. You can see so much more from this angle. With more and more passing, it’s dumb to primarily use an angle you can’t really see the WRs and DBs in. Plus you can see where the holes in the run game are and stuff. It’s all better.

    • PittShawnC

      no depth perception
      why I also hate EZ seats lol

    • SouthernSteel

      Is this game on Amazon prime?

    • Sdale

      Yep. Another solution looking for a problem.

    • PaeperCup

      yup, you get to see about half the team with this angle.

      I can’t wait until they get wide lens cameras on the QBs helmet, I’d love to see what they see.

    • PaeperCup

      The endzone looks about 10 yards away.

    • PaeperCup

      “Younger generations of NFL fans have grown accustomed to watching football from this angle through their love of video games.”

      L2!!! L2!!! I would love the ability to zoom out to see the whole team, and even show the routes. haha.

    • Reader783

      It all depends how they execute it. If they execute it as they say, like Madden video games, then yes, it could be nice.

      But if they execute it like they have been on TNF and as they did in that clip Alex attached, it stinks. The reason the current angle works is because it is 1 angle and does not move that much. That clip above might make some people have a seizure it moved so much during the play.

    • 6 ring circus

      Not a fan.

    • Cullen James Riley

      This would be nice for replays, but traditional aerial view doesn’t need to go away.

    • falconsaftey43

      very true. They need to back up a little bit further so there is less movement.

    • Steelerbob

      Well, that sucks. this looks awful.

    • Stairway7

      I hear that. I got a headache just watching that play run a few times.

    • T3xassteelers

      Lame. Don’t like it.

    • Nick Sabatella

      Interested to see what it looks like live!

    • e. smith

      You are Ed Smith? I thought I was Ed Smith. WTF.

    • T3xassteelers

      Hahah yes yes yes!! If only our remote could do that!

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Ugh. First they start using lenses with wider angles in the 80s to capture more action, then they switch to high definition cameras. Now this? UGH stop changing stuff. The game looked fine when they first started televising it in the fifties or whatever, stop MESSING WITH IT