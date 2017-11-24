Report: Steelers Rookie WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Won’t Play Against Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to release their final injury report for Week 12 but according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster won’t play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will not play vs Packers cause of hamstring injury — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 24, 2017

Smith-Schuster, the Steelers second-round draft pick this year, apparently suffered a minor hamstring in the team’s Week 11 Thursday night home win over the Tennessee Titans. That injury resulted in him failing to practice this week and head coach Mike Tomlin hinted this past Tuesday that there was a chance that might happen.

With Smith-Schuster sidelined Sunday night, fellow Steelers wide receivers Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers should have plenty of opportunities to make plays against the Packers. Additionally, wide receiver Justin Hunter might ultimately dress in place of Smith-Schuster Sunday night. Those three wide receivers have combined to catch 34 passes for 390 yards and one touchdown this season. Smith-Schuster, on the other hand, has caught 33 passes for 568 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Smith-Schuster, who is currently the league’s youngest player, turned 21 years old on Wednesday.

The rest of the Steelers Friday injury report will be out soon.