Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers Rookie WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Won’t Play Against Packers

    By Dave Bryan November 24, 2017 at 01:38 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to release their final injury report for Week 12 but according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith Schuster won’t play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

    Smith-Schuster, the Steelers second-round draft pick this year, apparently suffered a minor hamstring in the team’s Week 11 Thursday night home win over the Tennessee Titans. That injury resulted in him failing to practice this week and head coach Mike Tomlin hinted this past Tuesday that there was a chance that might happen.

    With Smith-Schuster sidelined Sunday night, fellow Steelers wide receivers Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers should have plenty of opportunities to make plays against the Packers. Additionally, wide receiver Justin Hunter might ultimately dress in place of Smith-Schuster Sunday night. Those three wide receivers have combined to catch 34 passes for 390 yards and one touchdown this season. Smith-Schuster, on the other hand, has caught 33 passes for 568 yards and five touchdowns this season.

    Smith-Schuster, who is currently the league’s youngest player, turned 21 years old on Wednesday.

    The rest of the Steelers Friday injury report will be out soon.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Sam Clonch

      Ah. Sad face 🙁 Should have more than enough firepower still for the Packers without Matthew and with Hundley.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Figures. I’m confident in the guys we have tho!

    • Chris92021

      This is an opportunity for Eli Rogers and Martavis Bryant to show something.

    • Darth Blount 47

      To own… or not to own… Martavis Bryant once again in my fantasy league. That is the question.

    • rystorm06

      Time for Bryant to ball out

    • dany

      there won’t be a better moment to take a chance this year

    • DangZone

      Does this mean A. Brown has a career day or faces double coverage all nite?

    • Intense Camel

      I’m glad. Let that hamstring heal up. Hopefully other guys step up.

    • gdeuce

      pretty hard to top his career day vs Oakland a few years ago

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      Brown could have a career game with double coverage…lol