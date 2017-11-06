Hot Topics

    Richard Mann On JuJu Smith-Schuster: ‘He’s Starving For Knowledge’

    By Alex Kozora November 6, 2017 at 11:17 am


    Consider JuJu Smith-Schuster a starving artist of sorts. Or maybe just starving. That’s how wide receivers coach Richard Mann described him speaking to the media, one of the rare times during the year Steelers’ assistant coaches get some facetime with reporters.

    “He’s a quick study,” Mann said via Steelers.com. “He loves football. He’s been on the big stage before, being at USC. He’s starving for knowledge. He’s easy to coach, he listens. He can figure out when he’s making mistakes and how to correct it. I think that’s the biggest thing I found out about him. He really does not like to make mistakes. It kills him. Therefore, he works hard at not making mistakes and that’s what we see on the field.”

    We’ve seen Smith-Schuster act as his biggest critic even in the middle of a historic game. He dominated a week ago against the Detroit Lions but according to what Ben Roethlisberger said post-game, was beating himself up for dropping a crucial third down pass. He rebounded by catching the next two and closing out the victory.

    Even with the bye week, he’s still doing laps around the rest of the rookie receivers. He ranks first in all three major receiving categories; receptions, yards, and touchdowns. And if he continues the pace he’s on, could wind up setting some franchise rookie records.

    It’ll be interesting to see how the Steelers use him with Martavis Bryant’s presumed return. Smith-Schuster has continued to make the case, both on and off the field, that he’s the more valuable asset and done more to prove himself in 2017. The best thing for this offense may be to make Smith-Schuster the permanent #2 receiver in two receiver sets and then kicking him to the slot anytime the Steelers go 11 personnel (which is often and still allows for plenty of snaps for Bryant).


    But you go with the hot hand. Few are hotter than JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • TroymanianDevil

      Where are all those critics of using a 2nd round pick on a WR?

    • Steve Johnson

      Route Running: Martavis Bryant – Deep Route and Slant. JuJu Smith-Schuster – a combination of routes, better at running his routes. It will be interesting, teams can’t double and tripple team A.Brown. Then there is L. Bell as well and M. Bryant. Pick your Poison Defensive Coordinators.

    • Dorian James

      WE,are still here. Your post is a little late, as I and several others have already confirmed that we were wrong about the pick. I’ve also eaten crow over TJ Watts 1st round selection

    • Applebite

      AB, JuJu, and Bryant should be their default.

      I understand bringing in Eli and the others from time to time. But those three should be on the field at all times, unless the formation says otherwise. Put JuJu in the slot and let him do his thing, and have Bryant stretch the other side of the field. And having a TE that can do his part would help also. The 3 wide Single Back set is so underrated in Pittsburgh. There’s simply no excuse for not running this formation, not with this kind of talent available. This is more of a Haley experimenting issue, than one of talent.

    • Rotten Sircus

      We have the BEST WR Group in the NFL !!! That is All …

    • Cullen James Riley

      Yeah, I was definitely a guilty party. I’m the type of fan that trusts the Steelers organization, but every single draft think they are insane (usually the guys I want in the first round are either already taken or fall to like the fifth round haha – for instance Adoree Jackson & Desmond King).

      I was more upset about the selection of a WR in the 2nd than I was about a LS in the 6th. Turns out, this season has felt like ’73 when the Steelers had two good WR’s in Ronnie Shanklin & Frank Lewis before making the idiotic decision of drafting Lynn Swann & John Stallworth. Hahaa.

    • Dwight Brautigam

      I would imagine that our opponents are a bit miffed at the Steelers WR riches.

    • David Shoff

      I love juju, but it can’t be discounted that Bryant STILL commands deep safety help which opens up the field. I really hope Bryant and Ben get on the same page because that could make this offense awesome.

    • Mark

      I’m looking forward to see a 3 WR set with Nix in the backfield or Vance at TE. We are setup to run/pass at a moments notice and gives Ben multiple opportunities depending on the defense. Defense will have to play a nickel against our 3 WR set and thus opening to the run with Nix or Vance on the field. If you bring a safety into the box, then the passing game should deliver big plays

    • Intense Camel

      Haley is every defensive coordinator’s antidote.

    • Jim Foles

      thanks to Haden now everyone is happy.

    • FATCAT716

      Good point