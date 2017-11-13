Hot Topics

    Roethlisberger Says Haley Screaming At Him During Games Isn’t New

    By Dave Bryan November 13, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts Sunday on the road a lot will be made about the play of their offense during the game and how the unit almost botched a two-point play opportunity in the fourth quarter.

    During that two-point play fiasco, that included the offense taking a delay of game penalty immediately following a timeout, the CBS television cameras showed a very angry Todd Haley, the team’s offensive coordinator, on the sideline as he appeared to be yelling some obscenities to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. On Monday, Roethlisberger was asked about what Haley was so mad at during his interview on 93.7 The Fan.

    “You know, it was crazy, yeah, obviously he was screaming,” Roethlisberger said. “That’s nothing new, him screaming at me during games. You guys don’t ever see it. I don’t know if he was actually yelling at me through the headset because I didn’t hear that, but I did look over at the sideline and he was definitely screaming. I know they’re making a big deal about it today on social media and that’s how you guys are all hearing and seeing about it.”

    Roethlisberger gave a little more insight into what was happening on the sideline during that point of the game.

    “I know there was some coach to coach arguing, him hollering, all kinds of things, but at the time, it’s just you move on,” Roethlisberger explained. “You can’t really get caught up in that stuff so that’s why I was focused on kind of what was going on there. It was the same sort of thing on the last drive, the big play to Martavis [Bryant]. He [Haley] was trying to call another play. He kind of wanted us to huddle and do some things and I was kind of like, no, in hollering at me and what not, it’s just like, you know what, we’ve just got to move and go and so I called that play to Martavis and he made a big play.

    “And so, those things happen more than people know, I think. There’s frustration, there’s competitiveness, there’s all kinds of things that happen during a game. So, if he was hollering at me, it wasn’t coming through my headset that I remember.”

    Man, I can’t wait to watch the Haley-haters respond to these comments.

    For what it’s worth, Roethlisberger did say that Haley called the two-point play that resulted in a successful reception by wide receiver Martavis Bryant. Additionally, the Steelers quarterback admitted that the delay of game penalty was also probably a blessing in disguise as it gave Bryant more room to work over the middle.

    It’s so shocking that an offensive coordinator yells occasionally at the team’s quarterback during a game, however. I wonder if the Steelers will be able to move on from Haley being so upset during a key moment of a game. Surely that doesn’t happen with other NFL teams.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • WARisHELL

      Dave you’ve been in quite the mood lately.

    • srdan

      I like the screaming. I wish some our players took more after Cam and were vocal. One of the things I was looking forward to with Vince starting is that he brings that vocal leadership. Timmons and Shazier seemed to be a different type of leader

    • Haole

      Headline: Haley yells at people. This is not exactly new news, and if Ben’s not stressed about it, it’s not news at all.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I normally hate Thursday Night Football but the silver lining in that dark cloud is that it cuts out a couple days of another Steelers soap opera – unless it happens again Thursday.

    • psteelers

      Okay Ben glad to know you called the play to get the ball to Bryant against Haley’s will, lol…this guy

    • ThatGuy

      Thursday’s game is going to be a rough one. We’re in Week 11 and I am still waiting for the offense to click.

    • WilliamSekinger

      Dave, your sarcasm was actually dripping down my computer screen as I read that. Haha!

    • Timothy Rea

      You never know.. the titans could wind up with a better record than the Jags… so if they lose to them, could also drop the 2nd seed based on H2H if we wind up tying. Hopefully, they get up for this one.

    • Michael James

      You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to read between the lines here.
      Ben is literally saying “I hate Haley and his playcalling is bs, too”.
      I won’t make a final judgement about Haley’s playcalling abilities here, I’m not expert enough to do this and I admit it. But it’s clear that he and Ben don’t have a good relationship.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Titans are Division leaders. No slouches.

    • pittfan

      lol, ya think?

    • Conserv_58

      Wasn’t Haley’s yelling and screaming at players a big reason why he was fired by Kansas City? I’m not against coaches showing emotion, (Cowher) but there is a fine line between what players will and will not accept from a coach before he loses them. For Haley to yell the expletives he did at Ben was uncalled for. IMO, Haley crossed the line. I saw that as a sign of weakness on Haley’s part along with it being disrespectful and unprofessional conduct, especially toward a fourteen year veteran that had two SB wins before Haley was hired. That’s my opinion and I’m sticking to it.

    • pittfan

      That is unprofessional. But this is the NFL so expectations are low for that anyways.

    • Conserv_58

      I wonder how Art Rooney II took that. I’m guessing he was not the least bit happy, especially knowing that it was televised for all to see.

    • Rye Stye

      Some big plays to Brown and Bryant down the stretch on basic five yard or so crossing plays. It let them use their YAC skills. I’d like to see more of those. Also, can our tight ends run patterns and catch balls? I couldn’t tell from that last game. Seemed clear that Indy was focusing on Bell and Brown. That should have opened up other guys, but yet here we were forcing the ball to Brown and Bell in the first half. Can we adapt a little faster next time?

    • John Noh

      Two points, tie game. Move on.

    • PREACH!!!

    • Rye Stye

      Cam and Shazier took over in the second half and led by example. D-line was quiet in the first half and Shazier’s tackling was horrible. I think the things that keep this team from playing better are lapses in focus and intensity. If our guys are into the game, they can beat anybody. Too often it’s like we are just going through the motions and running the play. That’s where good old spittin’ Cowher was the best. He kept the guys hypes and into the game. Tomlin is too chill and I think that hurts us at times. Also, can we spend less time working on touchdown or fumble recovery celebrations. Here’s a good rule, no choreographed endzone celebrating at all unless the team is up by two touchdowns or more.

    • What will happen next week? Find out then on As the Steelers Turn.

    • Mark

      Agreed. Crucial 2 point and Haley acted a fool. As if that stress is needed for this floundering offense. #firehaleyasap

    • Michael James

      This. It was very unprofessional.

    • Cavallonator

      You have a hall of fame qb who is screaming back at his coach from the middle of the field after burning a time out on a 2point conversion and then getting a delay of game… any coach would be screaming expletives as most fans were probably doing so at home… Ben played like crap for 3quarters and then takes credit for the MB call… this guy is 36 and still hasn’t grown up

    • Doug Andrews

      I understand your point but pay attention to Ben a little more during the games. I’ve seen him throwing some stare downs at the Steelers sidelines and he’s been caught on camera yelling at Haley also. If these guys are okay with it and the Steelers are winning I’m good with it

    • disqus_wdLdx4W76r

      Let Ben call his own plays..

    • John Phillips

      Can you add the /s to help slower folks like myself.

    • Orlysteel

      Ben being a franchise Quarterback and the face of the team , if he voices that he cannot work with Haley, I would think that would be the end of Haley in Pittsburgh.

    • Mark

      There is a difference between passion and lunacy. Haley was pure lunatic on the sideline. Passionate coaching is not telling your QB to “shut the f*#k up, Ben”. This guy has derailed…

      Acting as if this behavior is normal is purely ridiculous

    • Cavallonator

      What if ben retires tho? make sense to totally re haul an offense with a ton of talent? again, ben is not perfect here by any means.

    • John Pennington

      Haley is in the way now.Time to let him go and save the season.Ben can call his own plays.Bring in a new OC next season.

    • Av232

      As long as Ben’s on that radio show, the soap opera continues. I personally love listening to the show then seeing the interview taken out of context. It’s my weekly entertainment!

    • Ken Krampert

      I noticed Ben talking to Fichtner on the sideline rather than Haley. Reminds me of the mid 90s when Cowher lost confidence in Ron Erhart and started deferring to Chan Gailey for play calls. In fighting with Tomlin and Haley and Ben and Haley. Not a good situation, and the disjointed offense is a product of that. Tomlin needs to step in and get control of the situation. I think Haley’ s play calling has been to horizontal and predictable. One more Bryant end around for a 10 yd loss and I will explode. Need more Ben no huddle.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      SEE I TOLD YINS

    • Av232

      Yeah, Cowher was such a good cheerleader coach. Err, did I get that backwards?

    • Mark

      Say by some miracle this iteration of the Steelers makes the Super Bowl. Do we want Haley having a breakdown on the sideline? I think the answer is clear.

      Also vs. Colts. If you watch the playcalling, there was not systemic game plan. Zero. Not a play used in any series was to build for splash. Where is the exploitation of the defenses weakness. Colts are ranked what on D? 31? Just terrible.

    • Mark

      Yup

    • Mark

      Greatest profile pic ever n’at

    • Mark

      Not with the Rooney’s. Toddy’s daddy was personnel director during the 70s…nepotism at its finest.

    • Charles Mullins

      “It’s NOT so shocking that an offensive coordinator yells occasionally at the team’s quarterback during a game. However, I wonder if the Steelers will be able to move on from Haley being so upset during a key moment of a game. Surely that doesn’t happen with other NFL teams?”

      Fixed that up for you. Coaches yelling?? Yeah that happens.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      I understand that yelling and arguments happen in these situations, but “shut the F up!” times two?

    • Mark

      Yup. Twice. Sad

    • Mark

      Are we the only team in the league with an OC that never played a snap of football? That is comparable to a hospital orderly perdorming open heart surgery…

    • Michael Conrad

      Get rid of Haley before a young QB is drafted. I think Ben can handle this clown but don’t bring a young QB in for Haley to destroy.

    • walter

      I dont think so. Ben already voiced opinion when Haley was hired

    • walter

      I think Haley was screaming to run a bubble screen.

    • Mark

      Or jet sweep for a loss of 10…LOL

    • Michael Conrad

      Haley was a small college QB so he did play but not Pro ball.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Haley has calmed down quite a bit from his KC days. For him to lose it like that, something unusual had to happen. So they call timeout and they come out and Ben is either lost or does not like what he sees, in some way, shape or form. Haley flips. Interesting.

      Look around at Ben’s weapons and O line and tell me what you think about the quality of Ben’s play this year so far. It leaves a little to be desired, correct? Maybe that moment of questioning was enough to send Haley off the deep end. Surely stuff like this happens more often than we may know.

      I simply cannot blame only one of these guys. Yesterday was a great opportunity for Ben to find other weapons as AB was usually doubled, he had enough time in the pocket most of the time and Indy is pretty bad on D. Ben, personally, looked terrible in the first half. The others should have been torching the Colts but Ben could not find them.

      The other day I mentioned that on paper it looks like they should score 40 in this game, but I would be pleased with just a win. Well, they won. Now let’s hope the best is yet to come for this star studded offense.

    • Mark

      Hmmm, all I can find is golf team. You sure?

    • heath miller

      i’d love to have $1 for every time i heard ….. the OC needs to be fired between BA and not TH…. so we fired BA … he filled in for chuck pagano as head coach in indy and won what 4? 5? 6? in a row when hpagano left mid season with cancer.. then he took over the cardinals and did a good job for home many years… now the fans want TH gone…. we knew his anger problems when he was hired… shouldnt be a surprise to anyone … thats one of the reasons he got fired in KC … i have never been a haley fan but is he really that much diffferent than the days a few years ago when ben was throwing 6 TD a game and 500 yards… its the same guy folks… and everyone thought he was great at that time… amazing .. HEEEEEEEATH

    • heath miller

      OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG thats funny … i spit out my diet coke… the best part is .. he probably was hahahahha HEEEATH

    • Mark

      Confirmed: never played

    • heath miller

      they are men… they are professionals .. they can more on… its what men do .. yell… shove each other … punch each other then go our that night for steak and a beer and chase the ladies .. no long lasting problems .. HEEEEEATH

    • jl9744

      Call me crazy, but I honestly think the offenses’ biggest issue is trying to force the deep stuff instead of taking what the defense is giving. Teams aren’t stacking the box anymore unless it’s an obvious run formation. Instead, they are playing way off the ball with two deep safeties taking that away. Tbh, it’s one of the biggest reason for Juju’s emergence, and was a huge reason for Martavis’ slow start. Notice when we moved Martavis in the middle of the trips side instead of having him isolated on the other side, it was a pick your poison for the defense. Like you obviously can’t hide Martavis but you can do a better job of disguising where he’s going to go, also another reason for the emergence of Juju and Eli Rogers last year.

      In all honesty, this offense will go back to being the potential for 30 points per game with some simple formation adjustments and taking what the defense gives. Oh, and a little more James Conner wouldn’t hurt.