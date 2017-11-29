Roethlisberger Says Using No-Huddle Against Bengals Won’t Be Easy

The Pittsburgh Steelers last two games have been at home at Heinz Field and the team’s offense ran quite a bit of no-huddle during those contests. This coming Monday night the Steelers will go back on the road for a night game against the Cincinnati Bengals and because of that, quarterback Ben Roerghlisberger was asked during his Tuesday interview on 93.7 The Fan if he believes the offense will be able to continue to run a lot of no-huddle despite in a hostile environment and in primetime to boot.

“Yeah, I think we can,” Roethlisberger said. “I mean, it’s not going be easy, it’s not going to be as easy as it’s been at home when you can communicate a lot of things, but I think you can. But we know it’s a good defense and like you say, hostile environment, not going to be easy, so I’m not really sure yet what the game plan or the approach is going to be. If we have to huddle and just let Coach [Todd] Haley calls the plays, then we’ll do that too.”

In their previous six road games this season the Steelers offense didn’t use no-huddle very much at all and in fact, 39 plays in total that weren’t wiped out by penalties. Additionally, the Steelers offense didn’t use the no-huddle any in their Week 6 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In case you’re curious, 29 of those 39 no-huddle plays included pass attempts and Roethlisberger was 17 of 29 on those throws for 219 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

In case we’ve overlooked something in our game charting, the Steelers offense didn’t use any no-huddle in their last three games against the Bengals that were played in Cincinnati and that includes the one Wild Card meeting a few seasons ago. In short, unless the Steelers offense needs to use no-huddle at the end of either half Monday night, we might not see it all against the Bengals.