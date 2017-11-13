Hot Topics

    Ryan Shazier: To Many ‘It Almost Didn’t Feel Like A Game Day’ After Bye

    By Matthew Marczi November 13, 2017 at 07:30 am

    If I have my finger on the pulse of the fan base as well as I think I do—and I probably don’t—then the hottest topic of the day will not be that the Pittsburgh Steelers are 7-2, their best record this deep into the season in a decade. It probably won’t even be the Joe Haden injury.

    It will be the fact that the Steelers came out and barely beat a pretty bad Colts team as they came off their bye week. And the unfortunate truth is that it’s not an improper, or unfair, discussion to have. After all, the team lost their three most recent games coming out of the bye, albeit with extenuating circumstances.

    But there were none yesterday. In fact, the Steelers were the healthiest they’ve been literally in years, the first time that they started a game with all 22 intended starters on both offense and defense since the second week of the 2014 season.

    Yet in spite of the fact that they had an extra week of rest—which helped allow them to get Marcus Gilbert, Stephon Tuitt, Vance McDonald, and Mike Mitchell back—and in spite of the fact that they had an extra week of preparation, they still barely beat a team that had only previously beaten three bad and injury-riddled teams.

    That can’t be ignored. You can qualify it in as many ways as you would like, but at the end of the day, there is no reason that the Steelers should have required a time-expiring field goal to beat this year’s Colts, and that was with an even turnover margin.

    So why did the team struggle so much to put away the Colts? There were two bad plays on the defense that cost them critically, 60-plus-yard touchdown passes on busted coverages, but the offense really struggled throughout the first half.

    Players weren’t happy with it, and they shouldn’t be. Ryan Shazier told Jeremy Fowler, “before the game some people even told me it almost didn’t feel like a game day”, implying that that many of his teammates were experiencing something of a post-bye hangover.

    That is not exactly encouraging for a team with real ambitions to secure a first-round bye week, and especially one that is now just barely 1-3 in their past four games following a week off over the course of the past four years.

    There will always be blame to go around when it comes to things like this, an inability to properly mentally prepare yourself for the moment, but it ultimately falls to the individual. Many players talked during the bye week about the timeliness of the week off and of how they can’t take their foot off the gas.

    Bye-week malaise or not, this is still a team that is putting down too many bad plays in all phases of the game to not have some level of worry about their ability to see this season through to the Super Bowl.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Nunya

      It isn’t the bye week, it’s the completion. How often has the Steelers been beat by bad teams the last 3 or so years? It’s their Trademark. I’m just thrilled they won the game at all. If my Brother listened to me, he picked the Colts to cover the spread!

    • Conserv_58

      Matthew, coach Noll always believed that a team should practice as they expect to play. Ryan Shazier’s comment that for some players it didn’t feel like game day coincides with another comment he made in his post game interview. Ryan said they were rusty because they hadn’t had any contact during their two weeks off. It goes without saying that that falls directly in Tomlin’s lap. He conducted soft non contact practices and the result was they played like they practiced.

    • Av232

      Did Tomlin negotiate the CBA?

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Pretty sure you got a correct reading on the pulse Matthew. Does it feel like 7-2 to you?

    • steelburg

      That’s a double edge sword if you ask me. If you look at the injuries around the league it kind of feels like Tomlin keeping his guys healthy was smart over the bye. But when you see how they played it makes you want to hear that at least a couple of the practices were a full go. But I probably would have done what he did and kept them healthy and fresh over the bye, because it’s looking like the healthiest team standing at the end of this thing will have a really good chance to win.

    • Hagen Rinde

      hopefully they feel the playoff game after the first round bye.

    • Michael Putman

      Sounds about right… come out flat, appear surprised that they have to play a game and get overwhelmed by an inferior opponent. The Steelers followed the script for almost 45 minutes before someone realized it was a game day. If the Steelers could have eliminated this stupor that overwhelms them 2-3 games per year, imagine how many more Superbowls we could have played and won?

      If we didn’t sleep through a couple of losses last year, maybe the AFC Championship game is played in Pittsburgh instead of New England. Just sayin…

    • JNick

      If that was dokey his decision i would agree, however it isnt. It’s the CBA. Their contact practices are extremely limited.
      My knock on Tomlin is the continued missed tackles. That is something he needs to address in his contact practices and likely a topic for another thread.

    • falconsaftey43

      Teams are permitted a total of 14 padded practices for the year with 11 of those
      practices conducted during the first 11 weeks of the season (a maximum
      of one per week). So there are a full 3 weeks of the regular season were padded practices are not allowed. I’d think they’d like to have at least one padded practice in the two weeks leading up to this game, but it’s not a given that that is the best strategy since you do have to decide on 3 weeks to skip it.