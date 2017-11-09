Hot Topics

    Seahawks Vs. Cardinals Week 10 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan November 9, 2017 at 07:22 pm

    Happy Thursday night to all you.

    If you’re like me, you’re ready to watch a couple of football games tonight. North Carolina and Pittsburgh will get underway here shortly and in another hour or so the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals will get Week 10 of the NFL regular season underway.

    If you are up for discussing either one of these two games throughout the night, let this post serve as the official discussion thread. I’ll also do my best to add a few highlight videos to this post as the games progress.

    Remember that next Thursday night the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the Tennessee Titans.

    SEAHAWKS INACTIVES
    27 RB Eddie Lacy
    59 LB Josh Forrest
    29 FS Earl Thomas
    64 G Jordan Roos
    97 DE Marcus Smith
    78 G/T Luke Joeckel
    99 DE Quinton Jefferson

    CARDINALS INACTIVES
    16 WR Chad Williams
    37 RB D.J. Foster
    54 LB Bryson Albright
    79 OL Max Tuerk
    69 OL Will Holden
    86 TE Ricky Seals-Jones
    94 DL Xavier Williams

    • SteelersDepot

      Taking Cards +6.5

    • pittfan

      Run AP run!