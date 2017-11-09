Seahawks Vs. Cardinals Week 10 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Thursday night to all you.

If you’re like me, you’re ready to watch a couple of football games tonight. North Carolina and Pittsburgh will get underway here shortly and in another hour or so the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals will get Week 10 of the NFL regular season underway.

If you are up for discussing either one of these two games throughout the night, let this post serve as the official discussion thread. I’ll also do my best to add a few highlight videos to this post as the games progress.

Remember that next Thursday night the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the Tennessee Titans.

SEAHAWKS INACTIVES

27 RB Eddie Lacy

59 LB Josh Forrest

29 FS Earl Thomas

64 G Jordan Roos

97 DE Marcus Smith

78 G/T Luke Joeckel

99 DE Quinton Jefferson

CARDINALS INACTIVES

16 WR Chad Williams

37 RB D.J. Foster

54 LB Bryson Albright

79 OL Max Tuerk

69 OL Will Holden

86 TE Ricky Seals-Jones

94 DL Xavier Williams