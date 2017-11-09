Seahawks Vs. Cardinals Week 10 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Happy Thursday night to all you.
If you’re like me, you’re ready to watch a couple of football games tonight. North Carolina and Pittsburgh will get underway here shortly and in another hour or so the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals will get Week 10 of the NFL regular season underway.
If you are up for discussing either one of these two games throughout the night, let this post serve as the official discussion thread. I’ll also do my best to add a few highlight videos to this post as the games progress.
Remember that next Thursday night the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the Tennessee Titans.
SEAHAWKS INACTIVES
27 RB Eddie Lacy
59 LB Josh Forrest
29 FS Earl Thomas
64 G Jordan Roos
97 DE Marcus Smith
78 G/T Luke Joeckel
99 DE Quinton Jefferson
CARDINALS INACTIVES
16 WR Chad Williams
37 RB D.J. Foster
54 LB Bryson Albright
79 OL Max Tuerk
69 OL Will Holden
86 TE Ricky Seals-Jones
94 DL Xavier Williams