Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Colts

Weird game. Should’ve seen it coming. Weird stats.

– The Pittsburgh Steelers scored only three points at halftime. It’s the first time since October 18th, 2015 the Steelers won a game scoring that little at the half. Beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-13 after being down 10-3 at the half.

– JuJu Smith-Schuster has outproduced Antonio Brown the last two weeks. The comparison.

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 12 catches, 290 yards 2 TDs

Antonio Brown: 8 catches, 117 yards 0 TDs

– The last time AB wasn’t the Steelers leading receiver in consecutive games? Week Four and Five of last season when Sammie Coates led in both, just as JuJu has the past two.

– According to Pro Football Reference’s Play Index, the Steelers haven’t allowed a pair of 60+ yard passing touchdowns in a game since 1994, as far back as stats go. Last time they allowed 60+ gains in a game, even if they weren’t touchdowns, was all the way back in 2010 when Joe Flacco hit Donte’ Stallworth and Anquan Boldin for 67 and 61 yard gains.

Steelers still found a way to pull off the victory.

– Chris Boswell’s 37 yard field goal was the first true miss of his inside 40 yards in his career. Previous ones had been blocked.

– The Steelers were down by eight points, 17-9, by the end of the third quarter. It’s their biggest comeback after three since 2014, when they beat the Tennessee Titans after being behind 24-13 after three quarters.

– Ben Roethlisberger threw an interception on his second pass attempt today. That’s the earliest he’s thrown a pick since his second pass attempt in 2008 against the New England Patriots.

– That’s now Roethlisberger’s 7th first quarter INT over the last two years. From 2014 to 2015, he only threw one.

– Pittsburgh is 7-2 for the first time since 2007. They’re also 5-1 this year on the road. They won just five road games in 2016.