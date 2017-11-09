Steelers 2017 Week 10 Injury Report: Harrison Sidelined Again Thursday, Mitchell Still Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a very healthy team ahead of their Week 10 Sunday road game against the Indianapolis Colts and that’s evidenced once again by their Thursday injury report that was released after practice had concluded.

Not practicing again Thursday for the Steelers was outside linebacker James Harrison (back) and at this point you have to wonder if he’ll dress Sunday against the Colts. Harrison’s back injury is a bit of a mystery being as he’s still posting videos of himself lifting weights on social media. Additionally, head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t mention Harrison as being injured during his Tuesday press conference. Harrison has been inactive twice so far this season.

Limited for a second consecutive day on Thursday was safety Mike Mitchell (Achilles) and that means there’s a good chance he won’t play against the Colts. Mitchell suffered his injury in the second half of the team’s Week 8 game. If Mitchell sits Sunday, safety Robert Golden will more than likely start in his place. Additionally, rookie cornerback Brian Allen might dress against the Colts should Mitchell wind up being inactive.

After missing the team’s previous two games, Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) and tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) are both still on track to return to action Sunday against the Colts as neither have been listed on the injury report this week. The same goes for tight end Vance McDonald (knee), who missed the team’s Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions.