Steelers 2017 Week 10 Injury Report: Mitchell Limited Wednesday; Harrison Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon on the road at Lucas Oil Stadium and on Wednesday the team released their first injury report for Week 10 after practice had concluded and it includes very good news as only two players are listed on it.

Limited on Wednesday was safety Mike Mitchell (Achilles), who suffered his injury in the second half of their Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Mitchell was shut down during the bye week and that he would be revved back up this week. If Mitchell is ultimately unable to play Sunday against the Colts, then safety Robert Golden might be the one to start in his place.

Not practicing on Wednesday was linebacker James Harrison (back) and it will be interesting to see if he’s able to work the remainder of the week and ultimately play against the Colts. Tomlin did not mention Harrison during his Tuesday injury update.

Not listed on Wednesday’s injury report were defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back), tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) and tight end Vance McDonald (knee) and that’s great news. Tuitt and Gilbert missed the Steelers last two games with their injuries while McDonald missed the Week 8 game against the Lions. On the surface, it appears as though all three players will return Sunday against the Colts.