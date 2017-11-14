Steelers 2017 Week 11 Injury Report: McDonald Sits Out Tuesday; Mitchell, Harrison Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their first official practice of Week 11 on Tuesday and the team’s second injury report of the week that was released after the session ended includes the same eight players that were listed on the speculated Monday report plus one more.

Practicing fully on Tuesday for the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), cornerback William Gay (not injury related), wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (not injury related), and guard Ramon Foster (not injury related).

Limited on Tuesday were outside linebacker James Harrison (back) and safety Mike Mitchell (ankle). Harrison missed the Steelers Week 10 game with a back issue while Mitchell left the Sunday game against the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury. It’s still unclear if either player will be able to play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Not practicing on Tuesday were tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) cornerback Joe Haden (fibula). Haden has already been ruled out for Thursday night with a broken fibula. McDonald, on the other hand, while not yet ruled out for the Titans game, was still wearing a boot on his injured ankle Tuesday morning.

The Steelers added Martavis Bryant (illness) to the injury report on Tuesday. He did not practice today because of an illness.

The Steelers will practice again on Wednesday and the team will then release their final injury report of Week 11.