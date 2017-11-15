Steelers 2017 Week 11 Injury Report: Mitchell, McDonald, Harrison Questionable For Titans Game

Then Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Wednesday practice and released their final injury report ahead of their Thursday night home game against the Tennessee Titans.

As expected, cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) was ruled out for the Thursday night game on Friday after failing to practice all week due to a broken fibula suffered this past Sunday. Haden is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks with his injury and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh will start in his place on the left side until he returns.

Safety Mike Mitchell (ankle), tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) and outside linebacker James Harrison (back) all end the week listed as questionable for Thursday night. McDonald, however,m failed to practice on Wednesday while Mitchell an d Harrison were both limited once again.

McDonald and Mitchell both suffered their ankle injuries Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts while Harrison sat that game out with a supposed back injury.

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Steelers were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), cornerback William Gay (not injury related), wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (not injury related), guard Ramon Foster (not injury related) and wide receiver Martavis Bryant (illness) and none of them were given end-of-the-week game designations which means all five should play Thursday night.