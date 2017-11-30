Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 13 Injury Report: Five Players Sit Out Thursday; Smith-Schuster Practices Fully

    By Dave Bryan November 30, 2017 at 04:24 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals and it shows that five players failed to practice on Thursday.

    Sitting out the team’s Thursday session were cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), tight end Vance McDonald (ankle), safety Mike Mitchell (ankle), inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (ankle) and outside linebacker James Harrison (knee).

    On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated during his weekly press conference that he believes Shazier and Mitchell will ultimately be able to play Monday night against the Bengals. Additionally, Tomlin said McDonald, who has missed the team’s last two games with an ankle injury, has a chance to play Monday night.

    As for Haden and Harrison, the former has already been ruled out for Monday night while the latter was a healthy scratch this past Sunday.

    Practicing fully on Thursday was wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), who missed the team’s Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers with his injury. Like McDonald, Tomlin said Tuesday that Smith-Schuster has a chance to play against the Bengals.

    “Two guys that missed this week that definitely have a chance this week are Vance McDonald and JuJu Smith-Schuster,” Tomlin said. “Both guys missed the last game, both guys have an opportunity to play this week. As always, their practice participation and the quality of that participation will be our guide.”

    The Steelers will release two more injury reports this week on Friday and Saturday.

    NW86

      Mitchell and Shazier are probably just maintenance. Harrison’s is made up. We knew Haden was out. The McDonald one is a little concerning though.

    Stairway7

      I hope McDonald isn’t Green 2.0!

    Rob

      Glad JuJu’s ham and string issues are fixed

    rystorm06

      glass mcdonald out again, big surprise

    Darth Blount 47

      Sure will be nice to see our 3-headed passing attack all happy, healthy, and active. Mix in 5+ passes a game to Bell and a few to whichever TE wants to catch a shovel-pass this week, and we’ll be good. I’ve said it before but I’ll mention it again, that I’d like to see us mix in a bit more 4-wide, than we have in the past. Nothing against our TE’s, but adding another wrinkle element and emulating the attack that the Pats would like to use when they give Gronk a breather but want to send out the Smurf-army, would be good. No huddle, 4-wide, Bell in the backfield, Ben on quick drops, get the ball out and into your playmakers’ hands, and I’d like to see that 4th WR be DHB. DHB has speed and a veteran presence. Kinda puzzling to me that we’ve tried to use Eli and Hunter, both to mostly very disappointing results, yet we treat DHB like he isn’t even there. Last time I checked, he had started to really turn his receiving career around, away from his early career narratives. And, he also is faster than anyone on the team. Why not throw him a slant or sluggo or something, twice a game or so?

      CANNOT be any worse an idea than Eli Rogers or Justin Hunter, at this point. Throw the old man a frickin’ bone.

    Rocksolid20

      Funny how some hammy’s heal up fast and others linger ?

    SkoolHouseRoxx

      I honestly would rather have Sammie Coates, Cobi Hamilton, or Mean Gene Okerlund than Eli or Hunter right now.

    Charles Mullins

      Not funny to the people it lingers for. Lets hope he doesnt tweak it again.

    Charles Mullins

      I love DHB but he had a brutal preseason.