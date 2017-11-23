Steelers 2017 Week 12 Injury Report: Smith-Schuster, McDonald Sit Again On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers held a morning practice on Thanksgiving Thursday and their second injury report of Week 12 shows that three players failed to work during the session.

Not practicing on Thursday were cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle). Haden has already been ruled out of the team’s Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers and it’s not looking like Smith-Schuster or McDonald will ultimately play in that contest.

Smith-Schuster has not missed a game so far this season while McDonald has already missed three previous contests because of injuries. Haden has missed just one game since suffering a fractured fibula in Week 10

After practicing fully on Wednesday, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell (ankle) was limited on Thursday and that means he’s moving in the wrong direction. Mitchell, like McDonald, missed the team’s Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans with an ankle injury.

Practicing fully again on Thursday was outside linebacker James Harrison (back). Harrison has been inactive for the Steelers last two games with a supposed back injury.