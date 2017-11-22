Steelers 2017 Week 12 Injury Report: Smith-Schuster, McDonald Both Sit Out Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Wednesday practice ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Green Bay Packers and the term’s first official injury report of Week 12 thankfully doesn’t include any real surprises.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle).

Haden has already been ruled our for Sunday’s game against the Packers. As for Smith-Schuster, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated during his Tuesday press conference that the rookie wide receiver might be limited at the start of the week with a “small hamstring injury.” As for McDonald, he missed the team’s Week 11 Thursday night game with his ankle injury.

Practicing filly on Wednesday for the Steelers were safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring) and outside linebacker James Harrison (back). Both players missed the team’s Week 11 Thursday night game with their injuries but now appear to be on pace to return to action Sunday night against the Packers.

Despite being sick, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a full participant at practice on Wednesday.