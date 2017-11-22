Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 12 Injury Report: Smith-Schuster, McDonald Both Sit Out Wednesday

    By Dave Bryan November 22, 2017 at 04:08 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their Wednesday practice ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Green Bay Packers and the term’s first official injury report of Week 12 thankfully doesn’t include any real surprises.

    Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle).

    Haden has already been ruled our for Sunday’s game against the Packers. As for Smith-Schuster, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated during his Tuesday press conference that the rookie wide receiver might be limited at the start of the week with a “small hamstring injury.” As for McDonald, he missed the team’s Week 11 Thursday night game with his ankle injury.

    Practicing filly on Wednesday for the Steelers were safety Mike Mitchell (hamstring) and outside linebacker James Harrison (back). Both players missed the team’s Week 11 Thursday night game with their injuries but now appear to be on pace to return to action Sunday night against the Packers.

    Despite being sick, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a full participant at practice on Wednesday.

    • Taylor Williams

      Probably best to activate a WR from the practice squad.

    • heath miller

      just got rid of one to sign a backup for hubbard and the OL

    • SteelersDepot

      That’s not happening. If JuJu can’t play, Justin Hunter will get his helmet

    • Taylor Williams

      I forgot we had that guy.

    • Taylor Williams

      You’re right. I read that yesterday

    • blackandgoldBullion

      It’s time for Deebo. He could have helped in the colts game. Soon anyway