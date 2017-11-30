Steelers 2017 Week 12 Offensive Charting Notes

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a six-game winning streak, but they haven’t exactly taken a linear approach in getting there, as we have seen different balances of just about everything in that span, including high and low frequencies of two-tight end sets, increased usage of the no-huddle lately, and more and less rushing attempts.

Personnel groupings: 11: 61/75 (81.3%) 12: 8/75 (10.7%) 13: 1/75 (1.3%) 21: 1/75 (1.3%) 22: 4/75 (5.3%)

As you can see, it was another week of an extremely high workload for the 11 personnel package, in spite of the absence of starter JuJu Smith-Schuster . Of course, the Steelers were also without tight end Vance McDonald still, and their primary tackle-eligible, Chris Hubbard , is starting at right tackle.

. Of course, the Steelers were also without tight end still, and their primary tackle-eligible, , is starting at right tackle. But they did, of course, use Jerald Hawkins at tight end. The second-year tackle, making his regular season debut, played five snaps, one of which came in the rare 13 personnel set.

at tight end. The second-year tackle, making his regular season debut, played five snaps, one of which came in the rare 13 personnel set. Second-year tight end Xavier Grimble saw 20 snaps in the game, the most for him this season, 11 of which came as Jesse James ’ expense as the lone tight end on the field from three-receiver sets. This included his one-yard touchdown on a shovel pass on third down.

saw 20 snaps in the game, the most for him this season, 11 of which came as ’ expense as the lone tight end on the field from three-receiver sets. This included his one-yard touchdown on a shovel pass on third down. Although he didn’t see any touches or targets, wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey played eight snaps in the game, which I believe was a season-high. Seven of those snaps were running plays, three of which came out of 12 personnel with himself and Antonio Brown . They averaged nearly five yards per carry.

played eight snaps in the game, which I believe was a season-high. Seven of those snaps were running plays, three of which came out of 12 personnel with himself and . They averaged nearly five yards per carry. The Steelers posted a season-high five drops on the night, with two from Eli Rogers and one each from Martavis Bryant , Justin Hunter , and James. Prior to the game, they were among the most sure-handed teams in the NFL.

and one each from , , and James. Prior to the game, they were among the most sure-handed teams in the NFL. The no-huddle was popular again this week, though not quite as much as the week before, seeing 20 snaps of usage. They averaged just 3.1 yards per play, including penalties. Minus three penalties, they still averaged under 4.1 yards per play.

Ben Roethlisberger completed eight of 15 passes out of the no-huddle for 63 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt, with one interception, but that includes three dropped passes that account 36 yards through the air.

completed eight of 15 passes out of the no-huddle for 63 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt, with one interception, but that includes three dropped passes that account 36 yards through the air. He also used play action literally just one time. He ended up scrambling for eight yards on the play on second and six.

One thing I noticed while charting is just how little the Packers blitzed, which I found surprising. They blitzed just three times on 52 dropbacks, not even six percent of the time, but twice they rushed six. He completed two passes, one for 14 yards and the other a one-yard touchdown.

Average depth of target: 6.8 (47 targets; 45 official) Xavier Grimble – 0 (1 target) Antonio Brown – 12.3 (12 targets) Jesse James – 6.5 (4 targets) Le’Veon Bell – .2 (13 targets) Eli Rogers – 10.5 (8 targets; 7 official) Justin Hunter – 2 (1 target) Martavis Bryant – 8.3 (7 targets; 6 official)

