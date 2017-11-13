Hot Topics

    Steelers On Best Pace Through 9 Games Since Tomlin’s First Year In 2007

    By Matthew Marczi November 13, 2017 at 09:00 am

    It might not really feel like it now—fans are rarely happy after wins—but yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers are indeed 7-2, winners of their last four games, and owners of the best record in the AFC, controllers of their own playoff destiny, which is on pace for homefield advantage.

    Sure, the road to 7-2 hasn’t been as smooth as they would have liked. They just lost cornerback Joe Haden for at least a few weeks, and potentially more, depending on how things go with his fibula fracture, and they required a last-second field goal to beat a bad Colts team, even if it was on the road.

    But they are 7-2, and that is a big deal. How big a deal? The last time the Steelers have had a 7-2 record through the first nine games was in Mike Tomlin’s first season as head coach, in 2007. It has been a decade since the team has had this much success this early in the season.

    Of course, during that year, they ended up going 3-4 over the course of their last seven game, backing their way into the playoffs, yet still winning the division at 10-6, only to lose to the Jaguars in the Wildcard Round. The late-season skid coincided with key injuries to Aaron Smith and Troy Polamalu, while they rested starters for the season finale, which they lost.

    I wouldn’t exactly anticipate that happening, even though they did just suffer the Haden injury, which, optimistically, does not appear to be season-ending. As long as they remain relatively healthy, they have a favorable schedule with five-of-seven remaining games being played at home, and only two games—both at Heinz Field—against opponents above .500 with healthy quarterbacks.

    The last time that the Steelers have even gotten to 7-3 was in 2011. They went 12-4 that year, but so did the Ravens, who won the tiebreaker for the division. Thus, Pittsburgh had to play on the road during the Wildcard Round, and they got Tebowed out of the playoffs, a memory of which I’m sure you are all quite fond.

    In every season from 2012 through the 2016 season, Pittsburgh never reached the 10-game mark with a record better than 6-4, a .600 winning percentage. They were 5-5 last year, 6-4 in 2014 and 2015, 4-6 in 2013, and again 6-4 in 2012. They have already guaranteed that they will be better than that this year.

    And the Steelers will have an opportunity to get a quick jump on the New England Patriots, as they host the Titans on Thursday Night, meaning that they can close out this week at 8-2, a feat that, if achieved, would be bettered only by the 15-1 season of 2004. They also went 8-2—even 12-2—in 2001. With Kordell Stewart. Averaging 22 points per game.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Jones

      So the million dollar question: is this team so talented that it’s winning in spite of not getting out of its own way in many areas, or are these wins an apparition due to a relatively weak schedule and some breaks they’ve caught? In either case, can it continue into the playoffs when we’re playing the cream of the NFL crop each week?

    • falconsaftey43

      well by the end of the regular season we should have the answer to that. Right now it looks like KC, NE will easily win their divisions. We’ve already beat KC and will play NE coming up. Looking like JAX or TEN will win their division with the other a wild card, so we’ve lost to JAX and will play TEN this week. We also beat the 7-2 Vikings. IMO this is a team that can beat any team in the league, just have to see if it happens now and see how far they can go.

    • Conserv_58

      Matthew, how can the Steelers have the best record in the AFC when the Patriots have the same record? Based on what we’ve seen of this team’s infuriating Jeckel & Hyde season, until they put together a complete performance, I would say the Patriots are the better team in the AFC right now. If the Steelers played the Patriots last night they’d be 6-3 right now. Belichick has his team ready to play at all times. Tomlin doesn’t.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      todd haley awful playcalling, ben being on the downslope of his career, some lucky breaks, and a small portion of good plays.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      pats have 1 less win in the conference.

    • Conserv_58

      Thank you for that.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      actually i need to ammend my statement. i just checked. steelers have 1 more conference win. while one of the pats wins was non conference. apologies.

    • Conserv_58

      No problem. That’s what I thought, but I second guessed myself.

    • Conserv_58

      What we are seeing is what they are, infuriatingly inconsistent and that has everything to do with the coaching staff, especially Tomlin and Haley.

    • The Chin

      If this is what you get with a week off, I’m not sure a first round bye is such a good thing

    • melblount

      “Matthew, how can the Steelers have the best record in the AFC when the Patriots have the same record?”

      WOW!!!!

      Did you really NOT know the answer to that question?

      Did you perhaps think Power Rankings were the basis?

      Have you ever heard of/read the NFL tie-breaking procedures?

      I’ve heard of “living under a rock,” but this more akin to being born, raised and residing on an uninhabited island in the South Pacific.

      Personally, I call it “bad parenting.”

      Whatever it is, thanks for the insights into who you are.

    • They aren’t winning by enough points. This is clearly the worst 7-2 top seeded team the NFL has ever seen.

    • We should be thanking you for your insights…

    • Kevin artis

      You are correct. I wouldn’t even put them number two based on their performance so far.
      I think KC is better even though we beat them. Or at least playing better than we are.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Kind of reminds me of that Bears team that made the Super Bowl with Rex Grossman about 8 years ago. They might have been 7-2. They found a way to win every week, but It still felt like nobody could take them too seriously.

    • I was being sarcastic.

      And do you mean the same KC team that is 1-3 in their last 4 games and all of a sudden can’t run the ball? Give me a break…

    • ThatGuy

      On the flip side, they play to the level of their competition and in the playoffs that level is raised so we should be alright.

    • ThatGuy

      Seriously… everybody wants a 40 point win every single game.

    • Mister Wirez

      This is a correct statement.

    • Certainly not every game but perhaps a convincing win to show they why they are the #1 seed of the afc would do wonders. Yeah it was a nice comeback victory but it shouldn’t ever get to that point that a comeback is needed against a team so terrible this season. It always feels these underwhelming teams play the Steelers like it is their superbowl and honestly it shouldn’t be that way with a team that has the talent the Steelers have. Every once in awhile that talent needs to be realized.

    • Mister Wirez

      That’s a bit harsh. He simply asked question.

    • If you didn’t watch any football this year and you only came here to read the comments, you would think the Steelers are 0-9.

      Doesn’t anyone remember a time, when winning close tough hard fought game was the sign of a good team that was battle tested and ready for a deep playoff run?

      I have said it every week, I only need 1 more point than the opposition. That’s all it take to win.

      Something else a lot of people forget, is it’s tough to win and win consistently, while it is easy to loose. Other teams have NFL caliber players also in peak physical condition who are also trying to win every week. They have coaches who are trying to exploit our weaknesses.

      Teams aren’t just going to give up because they are playing the Steelers.

      It’s just ridiculous that people can not be happy with a win unless its 50+ to 0.