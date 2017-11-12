Steelers CB Joe Haden Leaves Colts Game With Leg Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have suffered another injury in their Week 10 road game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden apparently suffered a left leg injury of some sorts with 34 seconds left in the first quarter. Haden appeared to have gotten run over on a short pass to a Colts wide receiver that ultimately gained 11 yards.

Haden remained down on the field for several minutes before going to the team’s medical tent for further examination. He was replaced in the game by cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.

Haden has since limped to the locker room. and is questionable to return.

#Steelers CB Joe Haden suffered a left leg injury. He has been taken to the locker room for further evaluation & his return is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) November 12, 2017