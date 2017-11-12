Hot Topics

    Steelers CB Joe Haden Leaves Colts Game With Leg Injury

    By Dave Bryan November 12, 2017 at 01:42 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have suffered another injury in their Week 10 road game against the Indianapolis Colts.

    Steelers cornerback Joe Haden apparently suffered a left leg injury of some sorts with 34 seconds left in the first quarter. Haden appeared to have gotten run over on a short pass to a Colts wide receiver that ultimately gained 11 yards.

    Haden remained down on the field for several minutes before going to the team’s medical tent for further examination. He was replaced in the game by cornerback Coty Sensabaugh.

    Haden has since limped to the locker room. and is questionable to return.

    • ryan72384

      If it turns out to be serious another slaughter at the hands of New England awaits

    • John Pennington

      Hate to see Haden get hurt but Burns getting burned again is killing this team.Bench Burns get someone else in there in his place.He is just going through the motions not acceptable.

    • Taylor Williams

      Lol it doesn’t matter if we had haden, Sherman, Peterson. The Patriots will destroy us regardless. They’re designed to beat this scheme.