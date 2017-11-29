Steelers DE Cameron Heyward Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Week 12

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward had a solid showing in the team’s Week 12 home win over the Green Bay Packers and because of that he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 12 on Wednesday.

AFC Players of the Week (Week 12) Offense: Philip Rivers, LA Chargers

Defense: @CamHeyward, Pittsburgh

Special Teams: @Sam_Koch4, Baltimore pic.twitter.com/jPPqqhoUoJ — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) November 29, 2017

Heyward recorded six total tackles against the Packers and that included him sacking Green Bay quarterback Brett Hundley twice. The Steelers former first round draft pick now leads the team in sacks with 9 and that’s a new single-season career high for him.

With five regular season games now remaining, Heyward could become the first Steelers player to record double-digit sacks since 2010 when James Harrison (10.5) and LaMarr Woodley (10), did so.

“Man, he is having a great season, he really is,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin of Heyward last week of. “He is a difference maker.”

This now marks the second time this seasons that Heyward has won AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors as he previously won it for his performance in the Steelers 23-9 Week 4 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He is the first Steelers defensive player to earn multiple AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in the same season since 2010 when safety Troy Polamalu accomplished the feat.