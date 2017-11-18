Hot Topics

    Steelers’ Defense Continues To Prove Its Dominance

    By Alex Kozora November 18, 2017 at 09:30 am

    It hasn’t been perfect for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. Missed tackles, communication breakdowns and some big plays allowed. But end of the day, they’re judged by one stat – points allowed. And man, this defense has excelled in that area.

    For the year, they’ve allowed just 16.5 points per game, second best in the NFL. Over the last five, they haven’t given up more than 17 in any game, the first time they’ve done that since 2010 and one of four units to do so in 2017. And really, it’s a seven game streak considering 13 of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ points were courtesy of Ben Roethlisberger.

    Use that sorta skewed stat and they haven’t had this points allowed streak since 2001. Before Tomlin, before Ben, before the Super Bowl runs in the mid-2000s. Heck, Kevin Colbert had just gotten his seat warm.

    Thursday, containing a Titans’ offense that was so complex, so tough to prepare for wasn’t lost on the players.

    “This is a short week,” Stephon Tuitt said after the win. “We didn’t have much time to prepare for a team like the Tennessee Titans. They run so much stuff out of their formations. For us to come here and beat them at our place in front of our fans, that means a lot to us. At the end of the day, our fans supported us and I want to say thank you to our fans. Also at the end of the day, our teammates did a great job on a short week to battle and give it everything they have.”

    It’s a defense that ranks top five in several key categories. Points allowed, sacks (2nd), interceptions (tied 2nd), and their red zone defense is getting close to cracking that mark, jumping from near bottom in the league to top ten.

    Again, not perfect. But in this era, it’s hard to be. The Steelers’ defense is really good and they haven’t touched their potential. A scary thought for opposing offenses.

    “We try to be perfectionist,”Ryan Shazier told reporters. “We’re kinda mad at the 17 points we gave up.”

    Best of all, it’s a varied defense. They don’t win in just one way. Pressure gets generated from all 11 guys. A dominant defensive line, outside linebackers who have flashed, an All-Pro ILB in Shazier and another in Vince Williams who is second on the team in sacks.

    In coverage, they’ve blended a mix of man and zone. Cover 2 has been effective, like on Coty Sensabaugh’s INT Thursday night, and we went in-depth on how often they used man when it’s third and medium. There’s vets, rookies, everyone inbetween. And as corny as it sounds, a family who takes pride in the success of everyone else. It’s why they have a “family photo” after every interception, jumping on the fun of the league expanding celebrations to include teammates.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • AndyR34

      Alex, FWIW…I concur.

    • ryan72384

      They make me want to throw my remote through the TV at least once or twice every weekend but I haven’t enjoyed watching the defense play this mich since 08′ when every passing play seemed like a race to the QB between Wood and JH. And of course Troy bouncing around at the LOS and then sprinting 30 yards deep right before the snap. This defense is the fastest one I’ve ever seen in black and gold. Been a fan since 91′. Earliest I can remember.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Taking a next year view for development, I agree with Alex that this the defense can be very good with the stable of players currently in place.

      I think they could add another safety, especially with Mitchell being 30 and injured some.

      I also think if Dupree can’t show any more than this, they may need to add at least a pass rushing specialist (read: Carl Lawson would have been perfect).

      I think Watt is going to be scary in his second year – with a first season of experience, an off-season of strength building, just . . . sky’s the limit.

      But that’s next year..

    • Bryan

      It seems like so long ago that (I believe in 2013 and 2014 though not certain) we seemed physically unable to get any form of pass rush and any turnovers, like being last or near last in turnovers and sacks and setting franchise records of ineptitude in those areas. So it’s so much fun having a very very good defense again and getting those defensive splash plays.

      Although I will say, it’s still taking me some time before I have the trust in them that they deserve, those 2012-2014 years scarred me in that regard and every time there’s been an opportunity for the opposing offense to take the lead late in the game I still just assume like they probably will, and yet they have been very good in important situations pretty much every time this year.

    • capehouse

      Watched the game again in detail and a couple things stood out to me about the secondary. Artie Burns didn’t play as bad as everyone made it seem. He sure had some issues, but took the blame on a lot of things he shouldn’t have, like the Mariota TD run. His pass breakup was a thing of beauty and he did it against the 5th overall pick in the draft. He also saved a TD by smartly following the receiver on that WR pass trick play. Sean Davis on the other hand didn’t have as good a game as everyone made it seem. He missed at least 3 tackles and seems to be following in the footsteps of Shazier. While that’s a complement, because he’s playing really well, the missed tackles are inexcusable at this point. Sensabaugh had an ok game, but that 75 yard TD he gave up was all on him and it scares the crap out of me cause he was just beat soundly. He didn’t try and jump a short route like Artie does and gets beat by a double move. He just got turned and had no makeup speed. Teams are going to look to exploit that down the road and I can see him quickly becoming the whipping boy for Yinzers. Also, Robert Golden is terrible. Guy can’t tackle or cover. Steelers better draft a Safety in the top 2 rounds next year.

    • Lambert58

      No one will ever touch the 1976 Steelers. 5 shutouts out of 14 games.