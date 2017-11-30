Hot Topics

    Steelers Getting ‘Amped Up’ Over Primetime Opportunities

    By Matthew Marczi November 30, 2017 at 11:00 am

    A lot of people, including players, don’t like to admit that games played in prime time are a bit different from those played during the course of the afternoon. It’s largely psychological, but it carries with it a unique atmosphere that humans can’t help but respond to in a different manner.

    As many have pointed out over the course of the past couple of days, the Pittsburgh Steelers seem pretty obviously to be a team that responds better to the limelight than most teams do, and than even they do compared to afternoon games.

    Will Graves of the Associated Press shared the statistic that they have won each of their past 10 games in prime time, and are averaging slightly more than 30 points per game in doing so. That includes scoring more than 30 points in each of their past two games.

    I feel like you do get a little amped up about it”, starting guard Ramon Foster told Graves about playing under the lights. “When you get a little bit of adversity in primetime games, some teams cave, some teams rise to it”.

    The ninth-year veteran tries to do his part to inspire his teammates to step up for the game, reminding them that they are the show for the night—that everybody is watching them. “For everybody that said you weren’t going to make it, this is why” they play, he told them.

    There is something to be said, I think, regarding what Foster said above. I do think that the human psyche plays into how players, and teams as a whole, respond to the attention and the focus, and shapes how they react to failure, whether they overcome it or cede to it.

    The Steelers are a seasoned team, even among their young players, who have frequent experience playing in prime time during the regular season (at least four games a season, and usually the maximum five) as well as having played six postseason games over the past three years.

    So this is a team that is more accustomed to the attention than most are, which I believe is indeed something that plays to their advantage. They have two more games under the lights coming up one after the other, after having already just played two in a row, so they are certainly in that mindset already.

    It should serve as a primer for the postseason, getting used to the high-intensity atmosphere of late games. Even their two games after will be in the evening rather than in the afternoon, with only the season finale being a 1 PM kickoff, only because all games are played at 1 PM for the finale.

    While Ben Roethlisberger wonders if the team is “just night rangers” and doesn’t know if “there’s any secret recipe” to being successful in primetime games, the Steelers are clearly on to something over the course of the past three years.

    • DangZone

      While watching the Steelers/Packers Prime Time Game I couldnt help but notice lot of empty seats in the stadium. While the teams still get amped for prime time it appears the frustrated fans are not.

    • pittfan

      I noticed the same thing from space cam shots during titans game
      Made me wonder if Pittsburgh was getting some LA in them

    • Jon Hartman

      i go to every game since 2004. the stadium was packed every home game this season. it was great to see. there was a game against titans on thursday night and 61,000 ppl showed up. it was less, but it was a really good crowd. the game was awesome to watch.

    • Stairway7

      Could have something to do with the work schedules of the fans? A Sunday or Monday night game gets you home around 12:30 am.