Steelers Injury Report: CB Joe Haden Suffered Fractured Fibula Against Colts

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered several injuries in their Sunday road win over the Indianapolis Colts and head coach Mike Tomlin recapped them all during his post game press conference.

For starters, Tomlin said cornerback Joe Haden suffered a fractured fibula and that will obviously keep him sidelined for a while.

“It’s high on his leg,” Tomlin said of Haden’s injury. “I don’t know what that means, but hes got a fibula fracture.”

Tomlin also noted that safety Mike Mitchell suffered an ankle injury during Sundays game. It doesn’t sound like hell be ready to play against the Tennessee Titans Thursday night.

As for Haden going down injured, he was replaced in the game by cornerback Coty Sensabaugh. The Steelers will also likely activate rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton soon from the team’s Reserve/Injured list with Haden now out for a long period of time and perhaps even the remainder of the season.

Tomlin said that both tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey were both able to return to Sunday’s game after leaving it with their injuries.