Steelers Injury Report: Shazier, Villanueva Injure Ankles In Win Over Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in the final seconds Sunday night to move to 9-2 on the season and after the game was over head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the health of his team.

“A couple of bumps and bruises along the way, [Ryan] Shazier went down with an ankle and I think he was able to go back in and finish. [Alejandro] Villanueva the same thing with an ankle,” Tomlin said. “We’ll access all those things and get ready for Cincy.”

Linebacker Ryan Shazier left the game late in the fourth quarter with his injury and while he did fail to return for that drive, he was back on the field for the Packers final offensive possession of the game that followed.

As for tackle Alejandro Villanueva, he appeared to have returned to have finished the game as well.

The Steelers had three players miss the game with injuries and they were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring), cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle).