Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: Smith-Schuster Dealing With Small Hamstring Injury

    By Dave Bryan November 21, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain a fairly healthy team entering their Week 12 home game against the Green Bay Packers. With that, head coach Mike Tomlin recapped the overall health of his team during his Tuesday press conference.

    Tomlin started by saying that cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) will once again be sidelined this week, as expected. Haden suffered a fractured fibula in the team’s week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts and that injury is expected to sideline him at least four weeks. Tomlin said there is no timetable yet on the return of Haden.

    As for other players who were dealing with injuries such as safety Mike Mitchell (ankle) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle), Tomlin didn’t provide much of an update on either player outside of saying both will be watched during practice this week.Mitchell and McDonald both missed the Steelers Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans with their injuries as did outside linebacker James Harrison (back).

    “We’ll watch their participation and the quality of their participation,” Tomlin said Tuesday of McDonald and Mitchell. “Some of those guys didn’t participate in the last game.”

    According to Tomlin, rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is currently dealing with a small hamstring injury that might limit him in practice during the early stages of the week.

    “We’ll be watchful and mindful of that,” Tomlin said of Smith-Schuster’s injury. “He’s a young guy, he needs physical reps in order to preform and perform at an acceptable level.”

    The Steelers will host the Packers Sunday night at Heinz Field.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Stas

      Here we go with panic button slamming team! 😉

    • Doug Andrews

      As long as we can get Vance back on the field the other guys can rest up especially Mitchell. We’ll need him down the stretch. Vance shows what a good blocking TE can mean to this running game.

    • Chris92021

      Especially with Gilbert out, Vance becomes even more important for our running game.

    • Lee Foo Young

      Every team has injury issues. Ours has been pretty good so far.

    • Sam Clonch

      You better be knocking on wood, lol.

    • Matt Manzo

      I don’t like hamstrings!

    • Patrick Donovan

      Hamstrings worry me I say sit JuJu this week being safe and let Eli, Martavis and Hunter step up

    • Steve Johnson

      This is why you don’t keep a WR on your roster named DHB. He offers absolutely nothing at that position. Let’s go back to the 2017 AFCCG, they had one WR, Antonio Brown. Sit JuJu this week, plug in Eli and Justin Hunter along with A.B. and M.Bryant.

    • gdeuce

      Sit JuJu, don’t need him for this game

    • KansasSteeler

      BTW, I believe they just released Hunter today.

    • Biggie

      They release WR Justin Thomas from the practice squad yesterday but not Hunter from the roster. They just moved Gilbert to IR – Suspended to make room for Sutton.

    • falconsaftey43

      Ok, you let me know how you feel about it when there are repeated KR and PRs for long yards/TDs because you have Justin Hunter out there trying to cover kicks instead of DHB.