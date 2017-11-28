Hot Topics

    Steelers Injury Report: Smith-Schuster, McDonald Might Play Against Bengals

    By Dave Bryan November 28, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 game will be on the road Monday night against the Cincinatti Bengals and it sounds like the team might get a few of their injured offensive players back on the field for that contest.

    During his Tuesday press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin recapped the health of his team and after officially ruling out cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) out for the Monday night game against the Bengals he said that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) both have a shot at playing against the Bengals.

    “Two guys that missed this week that definitely have a chance this week are Vance McDonald and JuJu Smith-Schuster,” Tomlin said. “Both guys missed the last game, both guys have an opportunity to play this week. As always, their practice participation and the quality of that participation will be our guide.”

    Smith-Schuster missed his first game of the season Sunday night due to a small hamstring injury while McDonald has missed the Steelers last two games with an ankle injury.

    Tomlin also said Tuesday that he believes linebacker Ryan Shazier (ankle) and safety Mike Mitchell (ankle) will both be able to play against the Bengals as well.

    “They may be limited at the early portions of the week, but should be ready for play,” Tomlin said.

    Both Shazier and Mitchell were injured during the Sunday win over the Green Bay Packers but both were able to return and finish the game.

    As for Haden, Tomlin wasn’t ready to speculate on Tuesday as to when he might ultimately return from his fractured fibula.

    “I don’t have any clarity on his situation, or when he’ll return,” Tomlin said. “Really, as we get close, I’ll ask more definitive questions about where he is. I’m not close enough yet. He’s out this week.”

    • hdogg48

      Artie Burns, Coty Sensebach, and Mike Mitchell
      need to stand up an apologize for sucking so bad
      the last 3 weeks to the WHOLE team.

      They need to PROMISE to get better and not get suckered out
      by double moves and blowing coverages. If they can’t show
      improvement against the Bungles, then Sutton, Allen and
      Wilcox can’t do much worse.

      The above mentioned chumps have been a disgrace, and an
      embarrassment to our team. They need to EARN back our trust.

    • heath miller

      love to see JU JU .. AB …. MB and JJ all have a TD against the bengals and 2 from bell….. live in cincinnati 4 months a year and hate them .. my biggest break in life is I AM OLD.. and lived in cincinnati before the bengals were formed.. and i was a football fan .. so my choice was be a browns or steeelers fan .. guess i made the right choice there !!!!

    • Alex Kozora

      Boy….that escalated quickly.

    • John Westbrook

      What is it with this teams ankles, why don’t they make them wear hi top cleats

    • rystorm06

      McDonald is glass