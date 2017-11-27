Hot Topics

    Steelers Know They Had No Business Keeping Packers Close

    By Matthew Marczi November 27, 2017 at 07:00 am

    After games like these, I would typically write an article emphasizing the fact that the win counts the same regardless of how it was earned. That much remains true. A win will always be a win, and a win is always a good thing. But that doesn’t mean a performance can’t be discouraging.

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have played three games so far after their bye week, and in two of them, it required a game-ending field goal to pull out the win. In the first game, the burden was on a struggling offense that only put up three points through the majority of the game. Last night, it was a defense that allowed 28 points to a backup quarterback.

    A showing like that can’t happen again. Well, technically, it can happen again as long as they keep winning. But generally, a continued pattern of play in that manner is eventually going to start costing you games, which is why they need to be fixed.

    The Steelers allowed 28 points to an offense that was shut out a week ago. They allowed them to convert seven of 13 opportunities on third and fourth down. They allowed 5.7 yards per play, including an appalling 7.6 yards per passing play.

    But that’s what will happen when you allow touchdowns on long throws, as they have been doing consistently lately, and as we wrote last night, nobody in the league has given up more long touchdowns now than Pittsburgh has following last night’s showing.

    The defense, which just came off a four-interception, five-sack showing, made Brett Hundley at times look like a seasoned veteran, even if he showed his novice status at other times. But it’s easy to look the part when you’re afforded blown assignments, bad tackling, and undisciplined coverage.

    The defense was simply not playing at the level that it needed to. Even the run defense, which ultimately only surrendered 3.3 yards per carry, looked vulnerable, especially early in the game and during select circumstances. One 12-yard run came against dime defense, as I recall.

    The long and short of all this is that, to state the obvious, there is no good excuse for why last night’s game was anywhere as close as it was, with the Steelers spending a good amount of time in the game even trailing. As an agitated Ramon Foster said after the game, “we can’t lay down any kind of sympathy for nobody. I don’t care what their record is. We have to smash faces”.

    But here’s the thing. You don’t drop passes because you’re looking ahead to a ‘bigger’ game. You don’t bite on a double move because you’re not giving your opponent the proper respect because of their record. These mistakes don’t happen because of who the opponent was. They happen because they’re problems with the team. And that is even more troubling.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Conserv_58

      You’re right Matthew. It seems that the Steelers should never have more than one week off. They had ten days off along with having Thanksgiving mixed in before this game and they infuriatingly looked like they were sleep walking, again. Sure, a win is a win, but as you pointed out sooner than later this team is not going to overcome their self imposed ineptitude, especially the closer they get to the playoffs. They lack intensity and a sense of urgency.

      I was livid watching this team self destruct and allow the Packers, a team that should have never have gotten close, think they could win.

    • Ed Smith

      Thank you Matthew for stating the truth. Some regular people on this site can’t handle the TRUTH – all they care about is the short term win without looking at the long term. Right now this team is NOT PREPARED for a playoff run. It can be, but time is ticking.

    • Nunya

      And yet, this is exactly what I expected going in. A struggling team with a poor quarterback was a prime game for us to play poorly. You never know where it will come from, but you are confident it will happen. This is the Steeler’s MO the last 4 or so years. I never expect a blowout against a team we are heavily favored to beat. I am still always nervous that we may not even win the game.

    • Jim McCarley

      Bryant dropped a pass, so did James and Eli Rogers looked like he didn’t want to catch the damn ball…..With JuJu back, this game is not even close. Sure, the defense gave up some big places, but here’s my take on that….I would rather see one big play every quarter than consistently giving up long drives. When Haden gets back, this will improve. As far those big plays, it’s more about the defensive backs wanting to make splash plays and guessing wrong….I wonder if it usually happens on third down because if they play back let the WR get the first down easily, then we are here fussing about that…If this was the Pats, the news media would be praising Brady and his team from overcoming adversity and finding a way to win even when they played poorly. Instead of praising Ben and AB for doing what they do, even when Huntley through a lot of good balls and played well at times, we read about the Steelers poor play.The point is that good teams find ways to win and bad teams find ways to lose…This team, at least so far this season, seems to be finding ways to win and in the end, isn’t winning the object of the game and not “style points”…?

    • The Big Cheese

      Matthew, well done, and Tomlin’s pre-game interview with Tony Dungy also revealed plenty. Rodney Harrison’s comments afterward were right on point. The consequences of Tomlin’s general attitude also impacted the game last night and helps explain why the Steelers play down to and lose to inferior opponents, especially when heavily favored.

    • falconsaftey43

      The pattern of giving up big passing TDs is getting concerning. BUT. This team just won a game in which they allowed TDs on plays of 55, 54, and 39 yards AND had 3 turnovers. They still won the game despite all those terrible plays. Get the win, try to improve, and move on.