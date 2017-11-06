Steelers Leading NFL In Missed Tackles

Hot Topics

    The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is leading or near tops in the league in tons of categories this year. But they’re leading in one they wish they didn’t claim. And according to Pro Football Focus, the Steelers come in first place with 77 misses on the season.

    They tweeted out this graphic over the weekend.


    Two caveats to this. This was tweeted out before yesterday’s slate of games so I’m not 100% sure how the numbers look right now (the Chargers were also on a bye, meaning they’re definitely staying at 73). Either way, the Steelers are still at the bottom or close to it.

    And our Josh Carney pens his weekly missed tackles counter. Excluding special teams, he has the Steelers down for 93 so there is clearly a discrepancy (we still stand by our numbers). The main reason why I’m passing this graphic along is PFF obviously tracks things we don’t – the rest of the league. The missed tackles stat loses some meaning without being able to compare it to other teams. And now we have some information. It ain’t pretty for Pittsburgh.

    Missed tackles have certainly reared its ugly head throughout the year. The Chicago Bears performance was rock bottom, 23 of them, and while things have evened out since, it hasn’t been perfect. They missed 15 a week ago against the Detroit Lions.

    Ryan Shazier, in part due to how many plays his athleticism gets involved in, leads the Steelers with 17 misses. No one else has even cracked double-digits. He also led the team last year with 27. Sean Davis is in second place in 2017, just as he was as a rookie, then finishing with 19.

    Mike Mitchell, despite the flack he gets for being a poor tackler has one of the lowest missed tackle rates with just four on the season. He had 16 a year ago.

    As the Steelers march into the second half of the year, and probably the playoffs, it’s one defensive number they must reduce.

    • Ichabod

      If no one else has double digits, then they aren’t counting tackles avoided (A.Burns)

    • Intense Camel

      Imagine how good this defense would be if they just made half of those tackles.

    • falconsaftey43

      yeah, “missed tackles” doesn’t tell the whole story for sure. It doesn’t account for guys like Shazier who are almost in position to make a lot of tackles that other guys wouldn’t get anywhere near. It also doesn’t account for guys like Burns who should have a lot more tackle attempts but either just does nothing, or is so out of position it doesn’t register.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Seems Burns is so far out of position, they aren’t counting his as misses? There have been a number of tackles he should have made that didn’t show up as a miss for him.

      Although last week, he did have a couple of tackles he should have made and did.

    • Smitty 6788

      Not surprised I scream at the tv each week bc of missed tackles lol.. Butler needs to emphasize this with his unit. Its a serious problem imo..

    • falconsaftey43

      I’m not sure how much this stat really says.
      They do have a poor yards per carry stat at 26th in the league (but we also know that’s largely due to a few really long runs). Overall, their yards per play is 5th best. Their net yards per pass attempt is 2nd, and perhaps the best measure of how well they are tackling (at least in the secondary) is yards per completion, which is 2nd best. I’m not sure how to reconcile being really good at limiting the amount of yards gained on a play, and supposedly missing the most tackles in the league (especially when they have the .28th fewest total defensive plays).

    • JNick

      The issue is Tomlin emphasizes hitting from training camp on and not tackling. You see it in the mentality and play of his guys. You hear about it all training camp. Big hitters tend to miss tackles. He needs to approach this from a fundamentally different way.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Missed tackles are very subjective, so obviously PFF is letting some things go. An example would be Shazier flying in just like Polamalu used to do, looking like a missile. I contend that those should not be counted as missed tackles. He is trying to blow up the play, make the RB stop or change direction and if he miraculously also makes the tackle it’s a huge bonus. If not, the RB is forced to slow down, change direction and run straight into 3 or 4 pursuing defenders. That results in a good or great play as they can gang tackle the RB. Why would you charge him with a missed tackle. This is totally different from actually making contact with someone and not wrapping him up.

      To further confuse things you have someone like Artie Burns, who refuses to set the edge or get involved even when he is the closest defender. He just jockeys around until a LB or safety arrives to make the tackle. You can’t call those plays missed tackles, but everyone on the planet would like to kick him in the butt when he does that.

      The bottom line is that stats can skew the overall picture. A 90 yard run by Fournette certainly changes the average. Overall the Steelers D is definitely much improved over what we have seen in the past few years. There is more pressure on the QBs and much better on the back end. They could certainly tackle better as well. They are not as horrific as the numbers show, but need to improve as they need to be more consistent before the playoffs start.

    • LucasY59

      this has been a problem for quite awhile, I listed it as the D’s biggest weakness on the friday night 5, I like that the D has improved a lot, but this is the thing that will keep them from being a top ranked unit (but if they can figure it out, they would easily become one of the best in the league)

    • #7

      “This won’t fly against Tom Brady and the Patriots”

    • Chad Weiss

      This is the difference between them being a good defense and a great defense