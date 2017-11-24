Steelers Make Pitch To Get Cam Heyward To Pro Bowl

You know it. I know it. The Pittsburgh Steelers know it. And they’re trying to make their voices heard. There are seven Steelers who are leading in Pro Bowl votes. Several more in the Top 5. Cam Heyward is not among them. And that is a crime.

Several players and coaches went to bat to advocate for getting Heyward to the Pro Bowl.

“Man, he is having a great season, he really is,” Mike Tomlin told Teresa Varley via Steelers.com. “He is a difference maker.”

It’s not a “breakout” season as I’ve seen some coin. Heyward has always played at a high level. But it’s true his game has seemed to take another step this season, fully recovered from a torn pec that cut short his 2016 season.

The return has been triumphant. Seven sacks to lead the Steelers and that mark is the second most by any 3-4 DL in the NFL. One more sack will put him into sole possession of 10th place in the team’s history books, surpassing Clark Haggans.

“What I like about him is when he encourages a player, or corrects a player, he is correcting himself. I have heard him tell players this is what we have to do, but I have to do it just as well as you have to do,” DL coach John Mitchell said.

Mitchell also pointed out how selfless Heyward is though that’s easy to see to even the most casual observer. Another trademark of Heyward and the rest of the defensive line, passed down from generations before him. Few with his size plays with the effort and chase that he does, routinely making tackles downfield.

Heyward has five tackles on gains of 8+ yards. The rest of the defensive line – combined- has just six.

If there’s ever a season for Heyward to get elected to the Pro Bowl, though hopefully the Steelers are too busy to attend, this is it. So help get him there by casting your ballot.