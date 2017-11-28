Hot Topics

    Steelers Not Distracted By Patriots Talk

    By Matthew Marczi November 28, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    During a pre-game interview with Tony Dungy that was broadcast in advance of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin was asked by his former boss to forego ‘coachspeak’ and talk to him friend to friend.

    Dungy, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he hired Tomlin as their defensive backs coach, now works in broadcasting, so the connection between the two was fitting—it also helps that Dungy quite literally played for the Steelers many moons ago.

    But the whole thing turned into a disaster when the Hall of Fame head coach got the potential future Hall of Fame coach to acknowledge that he, perhaps, actually spends some time thinking about an opponent that might not be the next on the schedule chronologically.

    This is a disaster, right? That’s what I’ve been reading. What an utter gaffe. Tomlin basically said that the game against the New England Patriots schedule a few weeks from now was just going to be a preview of what he believes will be the AFC Championship game, and the winner of that game will determine the venue for the next.

    How dare he? Doesn’t he know that Brett Hundley is in town? Clearly Tomlin hasn’t prepared for the Packers’ backup. That is, after all, the only explanation for his ability to put up 28 points on the Steelers’ defense. It had nothing to do with three key instances of poor execution that resulted in long touchdowns.

    What Tomlin didn’t say is that he spends his time in the locker room talking to his team about how important the game three games from now is. He never said anything of the sort. In fact, his players seemed surprised by what Tomlin said in the interview, because it was the first that they were hearing it.

    New England? What?”, cornerback Coty Sensabaugh said, perplexed, after he was told of what Tomlin said, seeking his reaction to the comments from his head coach. “I’ll let Coach speak to that”, he told Dale Lolley. “We’re in Cincinnati next week”.

    Clearly this is a team that has lost focus and can’t see the forest for the trees, right? Said Le’Veon Bell, “I’ll worry about the Patriots when we get there. I know we’ve got an AFC divisional opponent next week with the Bengals. That’s going to be a tough one. I’ll worry about those guys first. When we get to the Patriots, I’ll worry about them”.

    It sometimes amazes me the lengths to which people doubt the capacity of the human mind and its ability to compartmentalize different thoughts and feelings. To know that the Patriots game is a big game and to know that focus must be paid to the upcoming opponent are not mutually exclusive thoughts that work against one another.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Michael James

      That’s why I like Tomlin. He’s just who he is and not a perfect machine. While we might not admit it, most of us fans are thinking exactly like Tomlin described it here. The next two games are also very important, but secretly everyone is looking forward to the NE showdown. Tomlin obviously is no different and he admitted it to Dungy, when he was asked to talk to him like a friend. He respects Dungy so much, that he was just honest.
      Now, if Belichick’s mother asked Bill the same question, I’m sure he would still answer “12/17? I don’t know who we play there. Preparing for the next game only.”

    • Maybe the Steelers players aren’t hung up on that team to the far north east but a lot of posters on these comment section sure are.

    • Rick McClelland

      ☺ I said this over a year ago, and maybe somebody listened to me.
      The players need to be focused on the game at hand from week to week, along with the coaching for that week. However the coaching staff needs to get together as often as possible to review tape and game plan for the Patriots. Those trick plays you’ve been keeping under wraps, those blitzes you have not yet shown, time to plan those and bring them for your opponent when your opponent is the Patriots. The Patriots are good enough at this that they know all your regular stuff, and if you are simply hoping to out execute them, you will lose. The staff needs to be thinking and planning now. The Patriots have weaknesses, but you have to find them so you can exploit them.

    • Rick McClelland

      LOL. Belichick might tell his mother is only planning for the next game, but you can bet your bottom dollar that he has folks working behind the scenes several games in advance of that opponent. It’s not always about execution, and sometimes about the intelligence you gather on your opponent towards that execution.
      Or throwing down a ghost and making your opponents think something else. Maybe Artie Burns is really a shutdown corner and he’s really just looking weak to draw Brady into the trap. LOL. No I doubt it too.

    • PittShawnC

      To varying degrees, 12.17.17 has been in the minds of everyone in that organization since the schedule was released in April.

      And we’re 9-2