Steelers Open As 10-Point Road Favorites Over Colts In Week 10

With their bye week behind them the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently preparing to play the Indianapolis Colts on the road in Week 10. Not surprisingly, the 6-2 Steelers opened as 10-point road favorites over the 3-6 Colts, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Colts enter Week 10 on a winning note as they were able to outlast the Houston Texans 20-14 on the road Sunday. In that win, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 20 of his 30 total pass attempts against the Texans defense for 308 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Both of Brissett’s scoring tosses in that game went to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who ended the day with five receptions for 175 yards. Tight end Jack Doyle caught eight passes for 63 yards in Sunday’s win and the Colts offense rushed for 61 yards against the Texans.

On the season, Brissett, has completed 61.1% of his pass attempts for 1,950 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also been sacked 32 times in total, however.

Veteran running back Frank Gore leads the Colts in rushing yards with 455 on 127 total carries entering Week 10. Rookie running back Marlon Mack has chipped in 212 yards rushing on 52 total carries. While Hilton leads the Colts in receiving yardage (702) entering Week 10, Doyle leads the team in total receptions (50).





Defensively for the Colts, veteran outside linebacker Jabaal Sheard leads the team in sacks with 4.5 through nine games played. Linebacker Jon Bostic leads the Colts in total tackles entering Week 10 while cornerback Rashaan Melvin leads Indianapolis in total passes defensed with 12.

It’s yet to be seen if the Colts will have the services of veteran cornerback Vontae Davis for their Week 10 game against the Steelers. Davis, who was somewhat surprisingly scratched for the Colts Sunday game against the Texans, is considered week-to-week moving forward. While the Colts claim that Davis’ absence against the Texans wasn’t related to an injury, others speculate that he is having reoccurring issues with a groin injury that sidelined him earlier in the season.

With Davis sidelined Sunday in Houston, Pierre Desir starred in his place and opposite Melvin. The Steelers wide receivers figure to give the Colts secondary fits Sunday in Indianapolis and especially if Davis misses the contest. Additionally, Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is expected to be back in the lineup against the Colts after being benched for the team’s Week 8 road win over the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers figure to be the healthiest they’ve been all season against the Colts as tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (back) and tight end Vance McDonald (knee) all figure to return to action in Week 10 barring any setbacks.

The Steelers have won their last four games against the Colts with their most-recent victory coming just last season in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. In that 28-7 Steelers road win, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 14 of his 20 total pass attempts for 221 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. All three of his scoring tosses went to wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell chipped in 142 total yards from scrimmage in the win.

The Steelers defense sacked Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien three times in last year’s meeting and intercepted him twice.

Sunday’s game against the Colts will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST.