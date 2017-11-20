Hot Topics

    Steelers Open As 14-Point Home Favorites Over Packers In Week 12

    By Dave Bryan November 20, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers played their Week 11 game Thursday night and because of that they’ve had a few extra days off and will now start preparing to play the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Heinz Field. Oddsmakers firmly believe the 8-2 Steelers will easily handle the 5-5 Packers as evidenced by Pittsburgh opening as a 14-point home favorite over Green Bay, according to vegasinsiders.com.

    The Packers were shutout 23-0 by the Baltimore Ravens at home Sunday in a game that included Green Bay quarterback Brett Hundley being intercepted three times. Hundley, who took over at quarterback after starter Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season back due to injury back in Week 6, completed 21 of his 36 total pass attempts for 239 yards against the Ravens defense on Sunday in addition to being sacked six times.

    For the season, Hundley has completed 60.8% of his pass attempts for 940 yards with two touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s also been sacked 17 times since taking over for Rodgers.

    The Packers running game is now in the hands of running back Ty Montgomery. Montgomery has rushed for 273 yards and three touchdowns this season and he’s also caught 23 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown in the Packers first 10 games of the season.

    Green Bay enters Week 11 with three wide receivers who have caught 35 or more passes in Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson. Those three players have 13 combined touchdown receptions on the season and over 1,400 combined receiving yards.

    Defensively, Packers outside linebacker Nick Perry leads the team in sacks with seven while inside linebacker Blake Martinez leads the unit in total tackles with 83. Cornerback Damarious Randall leads the Packers in interceptions this season with three.

    The Packers figure to be without the services of two key defensive players Sunday night against the Steelers as defensive tackle Kenny Clark suffered a serious ankle injury on Sunday against the Ravens while outside linebacker Clay Matthews also left that contest in the first half with a groin injury.

    The Steelers, on the other hand, figure to enter their Sunday night home game against the Packers as a very healthy team as safety Mike Mitchell (ankle) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) might be back in action for that contest after sitting out the Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans with their short-term injuries.

    The Steelers are 4-0 against the Packers in the last four regular season meetings between the two teams. The last time the two teams played each other was during the 2013 regular season and the Steelers won that game at Lambeau Field 38-31.

    The last time the Packers beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh was in 1970 in a game that was played at Three Rivers Stadium. The previous meeting between the Packers and Steelers in Pittsburgh was in 2009 at Heinz Field with the home team winning 37-36 on the game’s final play, a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to wide receiver Mike Wallace.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • ThatGuy

      Uh oh….

    • rystorm06

      I always get nervous when we’re favored by this much, even at home. I still have bad memories of a bucs team stealing a win at heinz being a major underdog.

    • alevin16

      Whenever we play a team we “Should” beat easily I feel like Charlie Brown thinking that THIS time Lucy will NOT pull the football away and I will kick it.

    • Jeff Dudash

      …so you’re saying we’re going to lose, then?…

    • Dan

      I don’t like it. At least it’s not on the road.

    • Chris92021

      This sounds about right. I would have made it around -9.5 for the Steelers but given that the Steelers looked really sharp in the 2nd half of Thursday night’s game and the Packers looked punchless against a middling Ravens team at home, a double digit point spread was more than likely. However, check this out: the last five Sunday Night Football games at Heinz Field, the Steelers have won by double digits (going back to 2013 season). As long as we don’t get any 5 interception games, we should be OK.

    • NCSteel

      Lost season for Packers but thats too many points to spot an NFL team.
      Geez, really ?
      Wish the Steelers could just avoid this kind of stuff altogther.

    • John

      Yep. Be nervous. A play down to the competition game could be in the offing. Steelers should win by 20. But if I was in Vegas, I would take the Pack and the 14.

    • John

      And the packers just lost at home by over 20 to the Ravens. The linesmakers need to find someone that wants the underdog. Joe six pack will bet the Steelers and give 9 1/2 or 10 all day.

    • hdogg48

      Hundley 2 TDs, 7 interceptions and 17 sacks.

      I smell a Post Thanksgiving Day feast for our D.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Don’t underestimate the primetime factor. Steelers always get up for primetime games. Can’t remember the last time they put up a stinker under the lights. I suppose that one year they lost to Cleveland on the road on a Thursday night would qualify.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Oh dear Lord, no!

    • NinjaMountie

      Well, we probably will not win by 14 points. If we only win by 7 or 10 points I’m looking for the fan base to go crazy again and doom us as the worst 9-2 team that ever existed.
      I believe we will win but think it will be no more than a 10 or victory.

    • Talk about a ‘kiss of death’!!! The Pack lost Rogers–not their pride as one of the league’s elite organizations. I definitely DON’T like this 14-point slap in their face…and I bet they don’t, either.

    • dany

      It really sucks there likely won’t be another Ben-Rodgers matchup

    • AndreH

      Which means this game will probably be closer than the 14 point spread the Steelers are favored to win by. Steelers have a tendency to play down to the level of competition.

    • Ace

      Nothing scares me about this team. Their D stinks, now without Mathews and Daniels. Hundley can’t throw the deep or short or intermediate pass. He can’t scramble. They have no RB’s on this team, down to their 3rd stringer who is averaging barely 3 ypc. This should be a 35-10 game no probs.

    • Are we going to hear about this tired narrative before every game the remainder of the season? Five games left and one team is above .500 and another is at .500. Can we give it a rest?

    • Soopakatt

      I’m with You on this one….I was More afraid of Tennessee than I am of This Game!! Go Steelers!!! 💪

    • AndreH

      Yep… Until they can get it out of their system you’re going to hear about it.

    • John

      Good point. I recall them losing to a poor Denver team with Jay Cutler years ago in prime time slot but otherwise they are pretty good in big TV games. We will look to other non-national TV contests for the big flopola.